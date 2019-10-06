2019 WWE Hell in a Cell live stream, how to watch online, start time, card, matches, WWE Network

The demonic structure descends on Sacramento, California, when WWE brings Hell in a Cell to Golden 1 Center for a card that's still very much up in the air as the event draws near. There are, however, two major championship matches set to take place inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

After falling victim to attack after attack from "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins will enter the cell to put his universal championship on the line. Wyatt has terrorized Rollins for weeks with physical attacks, but he has also used his Firefly FunHouse "program" to engage in mental warfare with the man who conquered Brock Lesnar to become universal champ. Becky Lynch will also enter Hell in a Cell looking to successfully defend the Raw women's championship against Sasha Banks, who is no stranger to action inside one of WWE's marquee matches.

Below is all the information you need to watch WWE Hell in a Cell on Sunday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE Hell in a Cell predictions from the CBS Sports experts ahead of the show and check back in for live coverage of the event. Also, subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- and check out our Hell in a Cell audio preview below.

Watch 2019 WWE Hell in a Cell

Date: Sunday, Oct. 6

Location: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

2019 WWE Hell in a Cell match card