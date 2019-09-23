2019 WWE Hell in a Cell matches, card, date, location, PPV rumors, predictions, start time

The demonic structure that has become iconic over the years will descend upon Sacramento, California, on Sunday, Oct. 6 as the 2019 WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view goes down in the Golden 1 Center. While the card is still coming together, there are two matches already confirmed to take place inside Hell in a Cell. Bray Wyatt's biggest career moment could come when "The Fiend" gets his shot at Seth Rollins and the universal championship in the cell, while Sasha Banks attempts to end the reign of Becky Lynch for the Raw women's championship in the same structure.

The 2019 WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET, with the customary kickoff show festivities leading us in beginning at 6 p.m.

Let's take a look now at what we know about the upcoming Hell in a Cell event, as well as make some predictions as it pertains to the matches we may be enjoying in a few weeks.

Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week, and be sure to listen to our instant analysis of WWE Clash of Champions in the embed below.

2019 WWE Hell in a Cell matches

Universal Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Hell in a Cell): After Rollins defeated Braun Strowman to retain his championship at Clash of Champions, Wyatt -- as The Fiend -- attacked the champ. Laying Rollins out with a Sister Abigail and Mandible Claw, it was clear The Fiend was the next challenger for the crown. This will be a welcome change from Rollins battling giants like Strowman and Brock Lesnar, and it will serve as a show of where WWE's commitment to the Fiend character sits.

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks (Hell in a Cell): Banks beat Lynch by disqualification at Clash of Champions, and after the former best friends got into it on Raw the following night, Banks challenged Lynch to a rematch at Hell in a Cell. Lynch countered by challenging Backs to a rematch inside Hell in a Cell. Expect another violent showing between these two.

2019 WWE Hell in a Cell predictions

WWE Championship -- TBD: Seems strange, but the status of a WWE championship match at Hell in a Cell is very much in limbo at the moment. Brock Lesnar made a stunning return to SmackDown where he challenged WWE champion Kofi Kingston -- but that match will be taking place two nights prior to Hell in a Cell as part of the SmackDown debut on FOX on Friday, Oct. 4. We may learn more about the direction of the WWE title at HIAC in the coming weeks.

Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan & Luke Harper (Hell in a Cell): Rowan and Harper putting a beating on both Bryan and Reigns to close the SmackDown episode post-Clash of Champions all but guarantees we're getting this tag match. The only question is if it's held within the structure. We already know Wyatt vs. Rollins and Lynch vs. Banks will take place inside Hell in a Cell. Will they add a third?

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: Bayley's shortcut win over Flair at Clash of Champions sets up an almost inevitable rematch. There's no one else currently positioned as a title challenger on SmackDown and Flair has every reason to call for a rematch.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Revival (c) vs. The New Day: It feels like things aren't settled after Revival again went after Xavier Woods' knee. Letting the heels move on after those actions would be very un-WWE. A lot of what happens with New Day likely depends on what WWE does with Lesnar vs. Kingston at the SmackDown debut on FOX.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Drew Gulak (c) vs. Lio Rush: It seemed as though Humberto Carrillo was on his way to a cruiserweight championship run after coming up short at Clash of Champions when Gulak took out Lince Dorado in their triple threat match. But on NXT's first show on USA, Lio Rush defeated Oney Lorcan to earn the status of No. 1 contender to the cruiserweight belt. It's possible Rush vs. Gulak happens sooner than the pay-per-view, possibly as early as the next live NXT show.