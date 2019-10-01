2019 WWE Hell in a Cell matches, card, date, predictions, location, PPV rumors, start time

We're now just less than one week away from once again being treated to the carnage that comes along with the most demonic structure in pro wrestling. The Hell in a Cell pay-per-view is set to go down this Sunday night in Sacramento, California, inside the Golden 1 Center, with two titles from the Raw brand set to be defended inside the Hell in a Cell structure. The 2019 WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET, with the customary kickoff show festivities leading us in beginning at 6 p.m.

Let's take a look now at what we know about the upcoming Hell in a Cell event, with only three matches currently in place as the show looms just days away and time running thin to fill out the remainder of the card.

Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week, and be sure to listen to our instant analysis of WWE Clash of Champions in the embed below.

2019 WWE Hell in a Cell matches

Universal Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Hell in a Cell): After Rollins defeated Braun Strowman to retain his championship at Clash of Champions, Wyatt -- as The Fiend -- attacked the champ. Laying Rollins out with a Sister Abigail and Mandible Claw, it was clear The Fiend was the next challenger for the crown. This will be a welcome change from Rollins battling giants like Strowman and Brock Lesnar, and it will serve as a show of where WWE's commitment to the Fiend character sits.

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks (Hell in a Cell): Banks beat Lynch by disqualification at Clash of Champions, and after the former best friends got into it on Raw the following night, Banks challenged Lynch to a rematch at Hell in a Cell. Lynch countered by challenging Backs to a rematch inside Hell in a Cell. Expect another violent showing between these two.

Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan & Luke Harper: Rowan and Harper have made things rough for Reigns and Bryan, and after Rowan defeated Bryan on SmackDown on Sept. 24, Reigns made the save to prevent a further beating. Bryan got crowd approval for teaming with Reigns at that moment, and before the episode went off the air, WWE confirmed the tag match will be taking place at the PPV.

2019 WWE Hell in a Cell predictions

WWE Championship -- TBD: Seems strange, but the status of a WWE championship match at Hell in a Cell is very much in limbo at the moment. Brock Lesnar made a stunning return to SmackDown where he challenged WWE champion Kofi Kingston -- but that match will be taking place two nights prior to Hell in a Cell as part of the SmackDown debut on FOX on Friday, Oct. 4. We may learn more about the direction of the WWE title at HIAC in the coming weeks.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: Bayley's shortcut win over Flair at Clash of Champions sets up an almost inevitable rematch. There's no one else currently positioned as a title challenger on SmackDown and Flair has every reason to call for a rematch.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Revival (c) vs. The New Day: It feels like things aren't settled after Revival again went after Xavier Woods' knee. Letting the heels move on after those actions would be very un-WWE. A lot of what happens with New Day likely depends on what WWE does with Lesnar vs. Kingston at the SmackDown debut on FOX.

Intercontinental Championship -- Shinsuke Nakamaura (c) vs. Ali: They've clashed twice in recent weeks, and it seems inevitable Ali gets a chance to take on Nakamura (and Sami Zayn) for the intercontinental strap. This is doubly true with Nakamura getting a cheap win after Zayn's interference during the last SmackDown on USA.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Drew Gulak (c) vs. Lio Rush: It seemed as though Humberto Carrillo was on his way to a cruiserweight championship run after coming up short at Clash of Champions when Gulak took out Lince Dorado in their triple threat match. But on NXT's first show on USA, Lio Rush defeated Oney Lorcan to earn the status of No. 1 contender to the cruiserweight belt. It's possible Rush vs. Gulak happens sooner than the pay-per-view, possibly as early as the next live NXT show.