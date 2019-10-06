2019 WWE Hell in a Cell results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights

The first WWE pay-per-view since the start of its new television deals and final one before the brand split is an actual brand split again, WWE Hell in a Cell should be a fun show on Sunday night from Sacramento, California. It begins at 7 p.m. ET and will air live on the WWE Network. While the double main event is exciting with each match having the potential for fireworks, there were only four total bouts listed on the card up until one hour before the kickoff show.

Fresh off beating Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman, universal champion Seth Rollins defends his title against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt inside Hell in a Cell. Also in the structure, Becky Lynch will put her Raw women's championship up against Sasha Banks in a continuation of their feud following Banks' return and subsequent heel turn. That stands as a rematch from last month's Clash of Champions PPV, as does the SmackDown women's championship match between Bayley and Charlotte Flair. As for the rest of the card, keep on reading to see the matches WWE added at the last moment.

2019 WWE Hell in a Cell matches

Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. "The Fiend' Bray Wyatt (Hell in a Cell)

Randy Orton vs. Ali

Women's Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c) vs. Kabuki Warriors

Viking Raiders & Mystery Partner vs. The OC

2019 WWE Hell in a Cell live results, highlights

2019 WWE Hell in a Cell recap, grades

Natalya def. Lacey Evans via pinfall (Kickoff Show): The best match of their (too long) rivalry got a good crowd reaction throughout. After a good brawl for about 10 minutes, Evans had Natalya prone and ran to the top rope to attempt a moonsault. However, Natalya rolled out of the way and immediately locked Evans into the Sharpshooter for a quick tap out. In a call back to their prior match on Raw, this time it was Evans on the receiving end of a big right hand following the bout. Grade: C-

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks (Hell in a Cell): Live now. This is the first match of the main card.

