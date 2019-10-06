2019 WWE Hell in a Cell results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights
Live results, analysis, grades and highlights from WWE Hell in a Cell on Sunday
The first WWE pay-per-view since the start of its new television deals and final one before the brand split is an actual brand split again, WWE Hell in a Cell should be a fun show on Sunday night from Sacramento, California. It begins at 7 p.m. ET and will air live on the WWE Network. While the double main event is exciting with each match having the potential for fireworks, there were only four total bouts listed on the card up until one hour before the kickoff show.
Fresh off beating Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman, universal champion Seth Rollins defends his title against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt inside Hell in a Cell. Also in the structure, Becky Lynch will put her Raw women's championship up against Sasha Banks in a continuation of their feud following Banks' return and subsequent heel turn. That stands as a rematch from last month's Clash of Champions PPV, as does the SmackDown women's championship match between Bayley and Charlotte Flair. As for the rest of the card, keep on reading to see the matches WWE added at the last moment.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday updating this story with live results and highlights along with a detailed recap and grades at the bottom of the post. Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- and check out our latest WWE review and preview below.
2019 WWE Hell in a Cell matches
- Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. "The Fiend' Bray Wyatt (Hell in a Cell)
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
- Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan & Luke Harper (Tornado match)
- Randy Orton vs. Ali
- Women's Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c) vs. Kabuki Warriors
- King Corbin vs. Chad Gable
- Viking Raiders & Mystery Partner vs. The OC
2019 WWE Hell in a Cell live results, highlights
If you are unable to view the live coverage below or want to refresh the detailed results and grades updating at the bottom of this story, please click here.
2019 WWE Hell in a Cell recap, grades
Natalya def. Lacey Evans via pinfall (Kickoff Show): The best match of their (too long) rivalry got a good crowd reaction throughout. After a good brawl for about 10 minutes, Evans had Natalya prone and ran to the top rope to attempt a moonsault. However, Natalya rolled out of the way and immediately locked Evans into the Sharpshooter for a quick tap out. In a call back to their prior match on Raw, this time it was Evans on the receiving end of a big right hand following the bout. Grade: C-
Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks (Hell in a Cell): Live now. This is the first match of the main card.
-
