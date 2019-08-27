2019 WWE King of the Ring bracket, tournament matches, results, schedule, winners, dates

The once-annual King of the Ring event that helped make the careers of such superstars as Bret Hart, Owen Hart, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Triple H and Kurt Angle -- among others -- has made its triumphant return as it's being contested for the first time since 2015. After ending the annual tournament in 2002, WWE has held it just four times over the last 16 years, but here in 2019, it's finally come time to crown a new winner from either the Raw or SmackDown Live brand. .

The last iteration of King of the Ring in 2015 was held over two nights with quarterfinal matches on Raw and both the semifinals and finals aired as a WWE Network special. It was largely unspectacular, as were the prior versions in 2010 and 2008, which each only aired over a single night of Raw. The 2006 edition of King of the Ring was also TV-only, but it extended over numerous episodes.

With the 2019 King of the Ring underway, action will continue each week on Raw and SmackDown, presumably leading into Clash of Champions where the final match is expected to take place. WWE has not made that booking official just yet, but with the company only holding two matches on each TV show, it would certainly play out that way. The semifinals will be contested on the Sept. 9 and 10 editions of Raw and SmackDown as WWE makes its return to Madison Square Garden for television for the first time in nearly a decade.

Below you can take a look at the matchups set to take place as well as the results of the ones that have already been completed on television. Be sure to keep it here on this page for the latest match results and updates regarding the 2019 King of the Ring tournament.

2019 King of the Ring matches, schedule

First round -- Raw -- Monday, Aug. 19

Samoa Joe def. Cesaro via submission

Cedric Alexander def. Sami Zayn via pinfall

First round -- SmackDown -- Tuesday, Aug. 20

Elias def. Kevin Owens via pinfall

Andrade def. Apollo Crews via pinfall

First round -- Raw -- Monday, Aug. 26

Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre

The Miz vs. Baron Corbin

First round -- SmackDown -- Tuesday, Aug. 27

Ali vs. Buddy Murphy

Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin

Quarterfinals -- Raw -- Monday, Sept. 2

Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet

Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin

Quarterfinals -- SmackDown -- Tuesday, Sept. 3

Elias vs. Ali/Buddy Murphy winner

Andrade vs. Chad Gable/Shelton Benjamin winner

Semifinals -- Raw -- Monday, Sept. 9

Raw semifinalist 1 vs. Raw semifinalist 2

Semifinals -- SmackDown -- Tuesday, Sept. 10

SmackDown semifinalist 1 vs. SmackDown semifinalist 2

Finals -- Clash of Champions -- Sunday, Sept. 15

Raw finalist vs. SmackDown finalist