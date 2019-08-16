2019 WWE King of the Ring bracket, tournament matches, results, winners, schedule, dates

What was once one of the company's signature pay-per-view events every year, King of the Ring has been largely been ignored by WWE over the last dozen years. That will change in 2019 as WWE announced that the King of the Ring tournament will be making its illustrious return beginning on the Aug. 19 edition of Raw.

The once-annual event that helped make the careers of such superstars as Bret Hart, Owen Hart, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Triple H and Kurt Angle -- among others -- will be contested for the first time since 2015 and just the second time this decade. After ending the annual tournament in 2002, WWE has held it just four times over the last 16 years.

The last iteration of King of the Ring in 2015 was held over two nights with quarterfinal matches on Raw and both the semifinals and finals aired as a WWE Network special. It was largely unspectacular, as were the prior versions in 2010 and 2008, which each only aired over a single night of Raw. The 2006 edition of King of the Ring was also TV-only, but it extended over numerous episodes.

As mentioned, the 2019 King of the Ring tournament will get underway on the Aug. 19 edition of Raw as the red brand side of the bracket officially welcomes the event back. The first-round action will continue the following night on as the SmackDown Live superstars square off. It hasn't been announced when the second-round bouts will go down, but we do know that the semifinals will happen on the Sept. 9 and 10 editions of Raw and SmackDown as WWE makes its return to Madison Square Garden for television tapings for the first time in nearly a decade. The date in which we will crown a 2019 King of the Ring winner has yet to be announced as well, though the timing has it lining up with the Clash of Champions PPV event on Sept. 14.

Below you can have a look at the first-round matchups set to take place this week on Raw and SmackDown as well as the complete schedule as we know it to this point. Be sure to keep it here on this page for the latest match results and updates regarding the 2019 King of the Ring tournament.

2019 King of the Ring matches, schedule

First Round -- Raw -- Monday, Aug. 19

Cesaro vs. Samoa Joe

Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre

Cedric Alexander vs. Sami Zayn

The Miz vs. Baron Corbin

First Round -- SmackDown -- Tuesday, Aug. 20

Kevin Owens vs. Elias

Ali vs. Buddy Murphy

Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin

Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

Quarterfinals -- Raw -- TBD

Cesaro/Samoa Joe winner vs. Ricochet/Drew McIntyre winner

Cedric Alexander/Sami Zayn winner vs. The Miz/Baron Corbin winner

Quarterfinals -- SmackDown -- TBD

Kevin Owens/Elias winner vs. Ali/Buddy Murphy winner

Chad Gable/Shelton Benjamin winner vs. Apollo Crews/Andrade winner

Semifinals -- Raw -- Monday, Sept. 9

Raw semifinalist 1 vs. Raw semifinalist 2

Semifinals -- SmackDown -- Tuesday, Sept. 10

SmackDown semifinalist 1 vs. SmackDown semifinalist 2

Finals -- TBD

Raw winner vs. SmackDown winner