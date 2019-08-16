2019 WWE King of the Ring bracket, tournament matches, results, winners, schedule, dates
The recent non-pay-per-view iterations of King of the Ring have been largely unspectacular
What was once one of the company's signature pay-per-view events every year, King of the Ring has been largely been ignored by WWE over the last dozen years. That will change in 2019 as WWE announced that the King of the Ring tournament will be making its illustrious return beginning on the Aug. 19 edition of Raw.
The once-annual event that helped make the careers of such superstars as Bret Hart, Owen Hart, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Triple H and Kurt Angle -- among others -- will be contested for the first time since 2015 and just the second time this decade. After ending the annual tournament in 2002, WWE has held it just four times over the last 16 years.
The last iteration of King of the Ring in 2015 was held over two nights with quarterfinal matches on Raw and both the semifinals and finals aired as a WWE Network special. It was largely unspectacular, as were the prior versions in 2010 and 2008, which each only aired over a single night of Raw. The 2006 edition of King of the Ring was also TV-only, but it extended over numerous episodes.
As mentioned, the 2019 King of the Ring tournament will get underway on the Aug. 19 edition of Raw as the red brand side of the bracket officially welcomes the event back. The first-round action will continue the following night on as the SmackDown Live superstars square off. It hasn't been announced when the second-round bouts will go down, but we do know that the semifinals will happen on the Sept. 9 and 10 editions of Raw and SmackDown as WWE makes its return to Madison Square Garden for television tapings for the first time in nearly a decade. The date in which we will crown a 2019 King of the Ring winner has yet to be announced as well, though the timing has it lining up with the Clash of Champions PPV event on Sept. 14.
Below you can have a look at the first-round matchups set to take place this week on Raw and SmackDown as well as the complete schedule as we know it to this point. Be sure to keep it here on this page for the latest match results and updates regarding the 2019 King of the Ring tournament.
2019 King of the Ring matches, schedule
First Round -- Raw -- Monday, Aug. 19
Cesaro vs. Samoa Joe
Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre
Cedric Alexander vs. Sami Zayn
The Miz vs. Baron Corbin
First Round -- SmackDown -- Tuesday, Aug. 20
Kevin Owens vs. Elias
Ali vs. Buddy Murphy
Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin
Apollo Crews vs. Andrade
Quarterfinals -- Raw -- TBD
Cesaro/Samoa Joe winner vs. Ricochet/Drew McIntyre winner
Cedric Alexander/Sami Zayn winner vs. The Miz/Baron Corbin winner
Quarterfinals -- SmackDown -- TBD
Kevin Owens/Elias winner vs. Ali/Buddy Murphy winner
Chad Gable/Shelton Benjamin winner vs. Apollo Crews/Andrade winner
Semifinals -- Raw -- Monday, Sept. 9
Raw semifinalist 1 vs. Raw semifinalist 2
Semifinals -- SmackDown -- Tuesday, Sept. 10
SmackDown semifinalist 1 vs. SmackDown semifinalist 2
Finals -- TBD
Raw winner vs. SmackDown winner
