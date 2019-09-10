2019 WWE King of the Ring bracket, winners, tournament matches, results, dates, schedule

The King of the Ring tournament was once one of the most anticipated pay-per-view events on the WWE calendar, but over time, the event slowly dwindled into obscurity. Here in 2019, the tournament has made its triumphant return as some of the top superstars from both Raw and SmackDown Live have been vying to become the first King of the Ring winner in four years.

The last iteration of King of the Ring in 2015 was held over two nights with quarterfinal matches on Raw and both the semifinals and finals aired as a WWE Network special. It was largely unspectacular, as were the prior versions in 2010 and 2008, which each only aired over a single night of Raw. The 2006 edition of King of the Ring was also TV-only, but it extended over numerous episodes.

Below you can take a look at the results of the matches that have already been completed on television as we inch closer towards crowning the newest King of the Ring tournament victor. Be sure to keep it here on this page for the latest match results and updates regarding the 2019 King of the Ring tournament.

2019 King of the Ring matches, schedule

First round -- Raw -- Monday, Aug. 19

Samoa Joe def. Cesaro via submission

Cedric Alexander def. Sami Zayn via pinfall

First round -- SmackDown -- Tuesday, Aug. 20

Elias def. Kevin Owens via pinfall

Andrade def. Apollo Crews via pinfall

First round -- Raw -- Monday, Aug. 26

Ricochet def. Drew McIntyre via pinfall

Baron Corbin def. The Miz via pinfall

First round -- SmackDown -- Tuesday, Aug. 27

Ali def. Buddy Murphy via pinfall

Chad Gable def. Shelton Benjamin via pinfall

Quarterfinals -- Raw -- Monday, Sept. 2

Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet ended in a no contest

Baron Corbin def. Cedric Alexander via pinfall

Quarterfinals -- SmackDown -- Tuesday, Sept. 3

Elias def. Ali via pinfall

Chad Gable def. Andrade via pinfall

Semifinals -- Raw -- Monday, Sept. 9

Baron Corbin def. Samoa Joe (via pinfall) and Ricochet

Semifinals -- SmackDown -- Tuesday, Sept. 10

Elias vs. Chad Gable

Finals -- Clash of Champions -- Sunday, Sept. 15

Baron Corbin vs. SmackDown finalist