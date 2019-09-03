2019 WWE King of the Ring bracket, winners, tournament matches, results, schedule, dates
The recent non-pay-per-view iterations of King of the Ring have been largely unspectacular
Once a highly-anticipated annual pay-per-view event on the WWE calendar, the King of the Ring tournament has made its return here in 2019. Some of the top competitors from the Raw and SmackDown brands all will be vying for the crown that has previously vaulted some of the company's most memorable superstars into an event different level of superstardom upon emerging victorious from the single-elimination tournament.
The last iteration of King of the Ring in 2015 was held over two nights with quarterfinal matches on Raw and both the semifinals and finals aired as a WWE Network special. It was largely unspectacular, as were the prior versions in 2010 and 2008, which each only aired over a single night of Raw. The 2006 edition of King of the Ring was also TV-only, but it extended over numerous episodes.
With the 2019 King of the Ring underway, action will continue each week on Raw and SmackDown, presumably leading into Clash of Champions where the final match is expected to take place. WWE has not made that booking official just yet, but with the company only holding two matches on each TV show, it would certainly play out that way. The semifinals will be contested on the Sept. 9 and 10 editions of Raw and SmackDown as WWE makes its return to Madison Square Garden for television for the first time in nearly a decade.
Below you can take a look at the matchups set to take place as well as the results of the ones that have already been completed on television. Be sure to keep it here on this page for the latest match results and updates regarding the 2019 King of the Ring tournament.
2019 King of the Ring matches, schedule
First round -- Raw -- Monday, Aug. 19
Samoa Joe def. Cesaro via submission
Cedric Alexander def. Sami Zayn via pinfall
First round -- SmackDown -- Tuesday, Aug. 20
Elias def. Kevin Owens via pinfall
Andrade def. Apollo Crews via pinfall
First round -- Raw -- Monday, Aug. 26
Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre
The Miz vs. Baron Corbin
First round -- SmackDown -- Tuesday, Aug. 27
Ali vs. Buddy Murphy
Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin
Quarterfinals -- Raw -- Monday, Sept. 2
Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet
Baron Corbin def. Cedric Alexander via pinfall
Quarterfinals -- SmackDown -- Tuesday, Sept. 3
Elias vs. Ali winner
Andrade vs. Chad Gable
Semifinals -- Raw -- Monday, Sept. 9
Baron Corbin vs. Raw semifinalist 2
Semifinals -- SmackDown -- Tuesday, Sept. 10
SmackDown semifinalist 1 vs. SmackDown semifinalist 2
Finals -- Clash of Champions -- Sunday, Sept. 15
Raw finalist vs. SmackDown finalist
