2019 WWE Money in the Bank matches, card, date, predictions, location, rumors, start time

WWE Money in the Bank has become one of the most anticipated events of the year, and the time has almost arrived to find out who the newest briefcase winners will be. This year's edition of Monday in the Bank goes down on Sunday, May 19 inside the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The Money in the Bank main card will begin at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network, with the kickoff show leading us in beginning at 6 p.m.

Once again, two coveted Money in the Bank briefcases will be up for grabs in the traditional ladder matches as a select few men and women superstars vie for the opportunity to challenge for a world title at any time of their choosing within a one-year period. In addition to the Money in the Bank ladder bouts, you can expect most of the titles in WWE to be on the line as part of the card as well. The Money in the Bank PPV tends to deliver some memorable moments, and this year should be no different.

Let's now have a look at how the 2019 WWE Money in the Bank match card is shaping out, with the two ladder matches already confirmed and just waiting their full fields.

Check out our audio analysis of WrestleMania 35 from the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast below. Be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get podcasts.

WWE Money in the Bank matches

Universal Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. AJ Styles: We're not wasting any time whatsoever after the Superstar Shakeup to get right down to business with two of the best in-ring workers in the world clashing for the top title on Raw. Styles earned a victory in a triple threat match on Raw over Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio, then later that evening, defeated the victor of the other triple threat bout (Baron Corbin) to earn the universal title opportunity. This one-on-one match right here is enough alone to sell you on this show.

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans: The night after WrestleMania, Evans set her sights on the double-champ right off the bat after weeks of random appearances with no explanation. The following week during the Superstar Shakeup, she earned the right to challenge for the Raw women's title in her first televised match on the main roster by defeating Natalya, and she continues to be a thorn in the side of Lynch. What'll be interesting to see, though, is whether the women's Money in the Bank match plays out before this Raw women's title match as one of Lynch's two titles could be in danger. Or she could even possibly lose both on the same night.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: Yes, you're reading this right. Lynch will have two title matches at MITB, and yes, one of them will again be against Flair. Whether WWE has her drop one of her two titles on the show -- or perhaps allows a briefcase cash-in to be what takes a title off Lynch -- this is definitely setup on purpose.

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match -- Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin vs. four TBD: The four Raw participants in the match have been announced, as Ricochet and McIntyre join previous Money in the Bank winners Strowman and Corbin. Ricochet is far and away the most notable addition to the annual ladder match, as it's safe to assume he's set for a star-making performance. The four SmackDown stars are still yet to be announced.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Competitors yet to be determined.

Roman Reigns vs. Elias: Setup after Reigns attacked Vince McMahon and Elias during the Superstar Shakeup -- and then Shane McMahon and Elias ambushed Reigns the following week -- Reigns gets another opportunity to take down a heel in a non-title match since his return. There's no reason to think the outcome will be any different than it was against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35.

WWE Money in the Bank predictions

WWE Championship -- Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Kevin Owens: Perhaps it will only be a one-month title run for Kingston, who replaced Owens in a planned WWE title match at WrestleMania against Daniel Bryan. After becoming an honorary member of New Day for the better part of a week, Owens turned on Kinston and Xavier Woods, superkicking the former and powerbombing the latter into the ring apron. It makes sense that WWE would put this feud together, but will they use it to put the title on Owens as they originally planned to do a month earlier?

Women's Tag Team Championship -- The IIconics (c) vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane: Paige promised Billie Kay & Peyton Royce that she was bringing a dynamic tag team to SmackDown, and she did just that in the form of the Asuka-Sane pairing. The Japanese duo should get a shot at the titles at Money in the Bank, and given the way Kay & Royce have been booked since winning at WrestleMania (four straight losses), Asuka & Sane should probably walk away with the titles. Naomi has also dominated The IIconics on Raw and could theoretically add a partner to make this a triple threat tag team match.