2019 WWE Money in the Bank matches, card, rumors, date, start time, location, predictions

WWE Money in the Bank has become one of the biggest events every year on the WWE calendar, and on Sunday it's time for the latest edition of the event as the summer months loom ahead. Money in the Bank will begin at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network, with the kickoff show festivities getting us all ready for the big event beginning at 6 p.m.

Once again, two coveted Money in the Bank briefcases will be up for grabs in the traditional ladder matches as a select few men and women superstars vie for the opportunity to challenge for a world title at any time of their choosing within a one-year period. In addition to the Money in the Bank ladder bouts, both world championships will be on the line and Becky Lynch has quite the night of work on her hands as the double-champion.

Let's now have a look at how the 2019 WWE Money in the Bank match card has shaped out to this point with the event taking place just a few hours from now.

WWE Money in the Bank matches

Universal Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. AJ Styles: We're not wasting any time whatsoever after the Superstar Shakeup to get right down to business with two of the best in-ring workers in the world clashing for the top title on Raw. Styles earned a victory in a triple threat match on Raw over Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio, then later that evening, defeated the victor of the other triple threat bout (Baron Corbin) to earn the universal title opportunity. This one-on-one match right here is enough alone to sell you on this show.

WWE Championship -- Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Kevin Owens: Perhaps it will only be a one-month title run for Kingston, who replaced Owens in a planned WWE title match at WrestleMania against Daniel Bryan. After becoming an honorary member of New Day for the better part of a week, Owens turned on Kinston and Xavier Woods, superkicking the former and powerbombing the latter into the ring apron. It makes sense that WWE would put this feud together, but will they use it to put the title on Owens as they allegedly planned to do a month earlier?

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans: The night after WrestleMania, Evans set her sights on the double-champ right off the bat after weeks of random appearances with no explanation. The following week during the Superstar Shakeup, she earned the right to challenge for the Raw women's title in her first televised match on the main roster by defeating Natalya, and she continues to be a thorn in the side of Lynch. What'll be interesting to see, though, is whether the women's Money in the Bank match plays out before this Raw women's title match as one of Lynch's two titles could be in danger. Or she could even possibly lose both on the same night.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: Yes, you're reading this right. Lynch will have two title matches at MITB, and yes, one of them will again be against Flair. Whether WWE has her drop one of her two titles on the show -- or perhaps allows a briefcase cash-in to be what takes a title off Lynch -- this is definitely setup on purpose.

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match feat. Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, Ali, Andrade, Sami Zayn, Randy Orton: The Raw participants in the match were announced, as Ricochet and McIntyre join previous Money in the Bank winner Corbin. Ricochet is far and away the most notable addition to the annual ladder match, as it's safe to assume he's set for a star-making performance. It is a bit of a surprise not to see Aleister Black from the SmackDown side, but it's hard to argue with their foursome, particularly with Ali and Andrade being first-timers. On the go-home Raw, Zayn defeated Braun Strowman in a falls count anywhere bout to take his spot in the match.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match feat. Nikki Cross, Naomi, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Ember Moon, Carmella: The announcement of the Raw participants in the women's Money in the Bank match was somehow more disappointing than the earlier announcement of the men's entrants. As with the men, SmackDown picked things up with four legitimate contenders, including last year's first-time winner.

Roman Reigns vs. Elias: Setup after Reigns attacked Vince McMahon and Elias during the Superstar Shakeup -- and then Shane McMahon and Elias ambushed Reigns the following week -- Reigns gets another opportunity to take down a heel in a non-title match since his return. There's no reason to think the outcome will be any different than it was against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35.

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match): Even though he moved to Raw in the Superstar Shakeup, Miz is not done with McMahon just yet. After the ex-SmackDown commissioner showed up on Raw to mess with Miz again, the A-Lister challenged him to a steel cage match at Money in the Bank and McMahon went on Twitter to accept as the WrestleMania rematch is officially on.

United States Championship -- Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio: After getting his revenge on Joe for his WrestleMania embarrassment, Mysterio has earned the opportunity to challenge for the U.S. title once again.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs. The Usos (Kickoff Show): In quite the odd move, The Usos will get the first shot at the new tag team champions after ... they lost to Bryan & Rowan in the match to determine new champs ... and despite the fact they've moved to Raw in the Superstar Shakeup recently. Putting a match of this caliber on the kickoff show just puts the icing on the cake.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Tony Nese (c) vs. Ariya Daivari (Kickoff Show): Daivari has been getting a bit of a nice heel push of late on 205 Live, and now he'll get an opportunity at the cruiserweight championship. This match should give us a good indication of where this Nese reign is headed going forward.