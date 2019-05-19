2019 WWE Money in the Bank predictions, matches, card, start time, location, date, PPV preview

WWE Money in the Bank is arguably one of the biggest shows of the entire year, and Sunday night the annual event is set to invade WWE's home state of Connecticut as we get ready for the summer months ahead. On Sunday, we'll be treated to the traditional men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches, both world championships being defended and Becky Lynch as a long night ahead of her as she puts both the Raw and SmackDown women's titles on the line.

Money in the Bank will begin at 7 p.m. ET with the show expected to last anywhere from 3.5-4 hours, not counting the Kickoff Show, which starts one hour prior to the main card at 6 p.m. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Sunday with live results, highlights and analysis.

Let's take a closer look at who our CBS Sports experts predict will come out on top as WWE looks to overcome a difficult month creatively coming out of WrestleMania and following a struggling Superstar Shakeup.

2019 Money in the Bank predictions

Cruiserweight Championship: Tony Nese (c) vs. Ariya Daivari (Kickoff Show)

Jack Crosby, Brian Campbell, Adam Silverstein: It's been nice to see Daivari finally get a nice heel push on 205 Live as of late, and this title shot has been very much deserved. But, it's just simply too early to take the title off of Nese, who has been continually turning in spectacular performances in the ring. This may not be the last we see of this feud, but Nese comes out retaining in the first outing. Pick: Tony Nese retains the title

Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs. The Usos (Kickoff Show)

AS, BC, JC: The only reason this non-title match even taking place makes a shred off sense is the dearth of tag teams on SmackDown, something WWE needs to fix rapidly. Pick: Daniel Bryan & Rowan win

United States Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

AS, BC, JC: Samoa Joe's reign as U.S. champion has been solid thus far, though Mysterio has been his only real feud. Taking the title off Joe would be a mistake, especially when he can become even more dastardly by using Rey's son Dominic against him. What do I want from this match? Dominic being choked out by the Coquina Clutch and Mysterio losing his mind to the tune of a disqualification loss. If you are going to switch the title to Mysterio, do it at a later date when he can get revenge for his son. Pick: Samoa Joe retains the title

Roman Reigns vs. Elias

JC, BC, AS: I can't see Elias winning a 1-on-1 match here, so Reigns will spear him into oblivion to get the 1-2-3 after 10-minute or so outing. The real story here is what the fallout is because I can't imagine the little feud between Reigns and Shane McMahon ending soon. These two are destined to meet each other in the ring, and the fallout from a Reigns win here will only fuel that fire going forward. Pick: Roman Reigns wins

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)

BC, AS, JC: Credit WWE for actually ending the majority of feuds at WrestleMania this year instead of having them play out for another month like in recent years at Backlash or Payback shows. This one turned out to be a rare exception, although the post-Mania festivities have been anything but a bore. Seeing The Miz in such a pure babyface role has been fun, as has watching McMahon return to his strengths as an advantageous heel. But considering the bad-luck manner in which he lost in April after suplexing McMahon off of a lighting rig, it's time for Miz to get revenge. Pick: The Miz wins

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Natalya vs. Naomi vs. Carmella vs. Dana Brooke vs. Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon (Women's Money in the Bank)

BC, AS: When handled correctly, the Money in the Bank briefcase can be used to elevate a mid-card performer who has not yet proven they are ready for elite booking. Acting as a de facto title, it's best used on a performer who can really use it. In this case, that's a description that fits Rose perfectly. She teased the title level entering WrestleMania and seems to have all the tools to one day be a champion. She's also snarky enough as a heel to benefit from using the threat of a cash-in as a constant source of irritation. Pick: Mandy Rose wins the briefcase

JC: Since her arrival on the SmackDown brand in the Superstar Shakeup back in the role of a pure babyface star, WWE seems somewhat serious in regards to presenting Bayley as a big deal once again as she pursues the top spot. She's come up short against both of her Horsewomen sisters currently on the blue brand in singles matches, but a briefcase victory puts her back in the spotlight. I mean, who wouldn't want the suspense of wondering whether our lovable hugger will go the noble route when cashing in or go out of her realm and become an opportunist when the time is right. Pick: Bayley wins the briefcase

Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet vs. Randy Orton vs. Andrade vs. Ali (Men's Money in the Bank)

BC, JC: Swapping out Braun Strowman in favor of Zayn should help the aerial aesthetics of this match even more. It was also strong booking from the standpoint that Strowman doesn't need the briefcase and him being awarded last year never quite made sense or paid off. While expectations for him interfering should still be high on Sunday, Zayn has been presented so perfectly of late with his new anti-fan gimmick and constant mastery of the microphone that he has become the kind of perfect dastardly heel that a briefcase holder was designed to be. Pick: Sami Zayn wins the briefcase

AS: I usually avoid picking superstars to take matches like this when they win on the go-home show, but considering I do not think WWE will go another year with the MITB winner failing at a heavyweight championship bid, my options are limited. Putting it on Corbin, Orton or Balor (the current intercontinental champion) would be wasteful, and I think Braun Strowman clearly interferes and takes out Zayn (if not also Corbin and McIntyre) during the match). That leaves Ricochet, Ali and Andrade, and I don't see either of the others getting that big-time push less than a year into their main-roster careers. Pick: Andrade wins the briefcase

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans

BC: Very few superstars have been this impressive in their debut main roster feud after having such little in-ring experience on the way here. But after a brief run in NXT, Evans appears to have the swagger and confidence in her character to make a rocket-sized push onto the title level make sense at this juncture, even with Lynch coming off a historic WrestleMania win. Evans will still need to prove her wrestling can carry a pay-per-view level title match, but up to this point, she has been nearly flawless in providing a heat-seeking foil to Lynch. Might as well find out what you have in this budding star right now and force the fan-favorite Lynch back on the chase. Pick: Lacey Evans wins the title

JC, AS: Let me just begin by saying that I believe Evans has been nothing short of an absolute treasure since she started performing rather than just catwalking with no explanation. I am fully on board with her eventually becoming one of the top stars in the company, and she will be a future (multi-time) world champion. But that first reign won't come now. I see the veteran Lynch getting the victory here (in the first match of the two on the night for her, mind you), with Evans executing a post-match beatdown to get her heat back and send the dual-champ into her second defense very vulnerable. Pick: Becky Lynch retains the title

SmackDown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

AS, BC, JC: Lynch could walk out of MITB with both championships and the title "Becky 2 Belts," but I just don't see it. The odds being stacked against her, especially if the Flair match comes second, make it a great opportunity for WWE to put the SmackDown women's title on someone else and begin separate feuds on both brands with a Flair-Lynch ultimate rematch potentially on tap for SummerSlam, Survivor Series or even WrestleMania 36. WWE could also hot-shot the Raw women's title onto Evans, but she's so green, and Lynch is so over, that such a move makes even less sense. Putting Lynch over Flair for the third straight time (not counting the WrestleMania 35 main event) would be foolhardy too. Lynch leaves Hartford with one title, not two. Pick: Charlotte Flair wins the title



WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Kevin Owens

BC: Kingston's victory against Daniel Bryan in April created one of the most emotional and enduring WrestleMania moments of the last decade (if not more). Not only did Kingston deserve it but it was a long-time coming for male wrestlers of color. Yet that doesn't mean Kingston was ever long to keep the title for any length of time. Sadly, the "B+ player" criticisms that have been used against him in storyline might actually be true. Without his more charismatic New Day brethren by his side in recent weeks. Kingston has exposed even more why it's time to put the title on KO until WWE brass realizes the kind of breakthrough singles star potential that Kingston's teammate Big E continues to sit on. Pick: Kevin Owens wins the title

AS, JC: Even with a short title reign, Kingston's time as WWE champion can be seen as a success. The moment Owens was named his challenger, I expected a title change, especially with the storyline that the rest of New Day is hurt with Big E legitimately out of action. But the crowd reaction for Kingston remains strong, and there's nothing to say that WWE cannot give Owens another chance at the upcoming Super ShowDown pay-per-view or even the next event. Owens winning seems too obvious, so while it will probably happen, I'm going the other way with this one. Pick: Kofi Kingston retains the title

Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. AJ Styles

JC, BC, AS: Two of the absolute best in-ring workers in the world are set to clash for the first time in WWE, and if given the appropriate amount of time in there, it'll be awfully tough to beat this for match of the night honors -- at least as far as singles matches on this card go. After some high-paced action, Rollins should emerge victorious and still the universal champion. I don't expect the excitement to end with the match, though. Don't completely rule out a post-match appearance from a man who's very angry about losing that title to Rollins and WrestleMania and just so happens to be scheduled to perform on the upcoming Super ShowDown card in Saudi Arabia: Brock Lesnar. Pick: Seth Rollins retains the title.