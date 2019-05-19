2019 WWE Money in the Bank results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights
Live results, analysis, grades and highlights from WWE Money in the Bank on Sunday
With WrestleMania 35 behind us, it's time to get back on track with the normal WWE pay-per-view schedule, and that begins Sunday night with the annual Money in the Bank event inside the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Money in the Bank was moved up to immediately following WrestleMania this year, and the excitement surrounding one of the biggest events of the year has been palpable.
Two superstars will experience major career boosts as we once again both the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches set to go down. By the end of the night, we may be looking at two future first-time world champions. Additionally at Money in the Bank, the universal championship will be on the line, as will the WWE championship. Also, Becky Lynch is taking on a major task of defending both her Raw and SmackDown women's titles on the same night against two formidable opponents.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday updating this story with live results and highlights along with a detailed recap and grades at the bottom of the post. Subscribe to the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast, and listen to our complete WWE Money in the Bank preview below.
2019 WWE Money in the Bank matches
- Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. AJ Styles
- WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Kevin Owens
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
- Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans
- Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet vs. Randy Orton vs. Andrade vs. Ali
- Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Nikki Cross vs. Bayley vs. Natalya vs. Naomi vs. Carmella vs. Dana Brooke vs. Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon
- The Miz vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)
- Roman Reigns vs. Elias
- United States Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio
- Cruiserweight Championship: Tony Nese (c) vs. Ariya Daivari (Kickoff Show)
2019 WWE Money in the Bank live results, highlights
If you are unable to view the live updates or want to refresh the detailed results and grades updating throughout the show below the application, please click here.
2019 WWE Money in the Bank recap, grades
Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs. The Usos (Kickoff Show): Live now.
-
