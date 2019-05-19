2019 WWE Money in the Bank results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights

With WrestleMania 35 behind us, it's time to get back on track with the normal WWE pay-per-view schedule, and that begins Sunday night with the annual Money in the Bank event inside the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Money in the Bank was moved up to immediately following WrestleMania this year, and the excitement surrounding one of the biggest events of the year has been palpable.

Two superstars will experience major career boosts as we once again both the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches set to go down. By the end of the night, we may be looking at two future first-time world champions. Additionally at Money in the Bank, the universal championship will be on the line, as will the WWE championship. Also, Becky Lynch is taking on a major task of defending both her Raw and SmackDown women's titles on the same night against two formidable opponents.

Subscribe to the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast, and listen to our complete WWE Money in the Bank preview below.

2019 WWE Money in the Bank matches

Roman Reigns vs. Elias

: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio Cruiserweight Championship: Tony Nese (c) vs. Ariya Daivari (Kickoff Show)

2019 WWE Money in the Bank live results, highlights

If you are unable to view the live updates or want to refresh the detailed results and grades updating throughout the show below the application, please click here.

2019 WWE Money in the Bank recap, grades

Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs. The Usos (Kickoff Show): Live now.