2019 WWE Royal Rumble betting odds: Current favorites to win men's and women's matches

A look at the betting favorites to emerge victorious in the Rumble bouts on Sunday

WWE

The Road to WrestleMania 35 begins this Sunday with the annual Royal Rumble event set to take place inside Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. The Royal Rumble becomes bigger and bigger every year, which is no surprise seeing the massive WrestleMania implications that are on the line. The Royal Rumble show this year begins at 7 p.m. ET with a kickoff show at 5.p.m. on the WWE Network. 

Aside from cementing itself as one of the biggest events in all of professional wrestling, the Royal Rumble has also become a betting haven for gamblers who have the slightest bit of interest in the business. When you have two over-the-top-rope matches in which 30 competitors are eligible to walk away victorious, it's definitely become a thrill to lay some money down on who may ultimately earn a championship opportunity on the WrestleMania stage. 

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

With the event in Phoenix merely a few days away now, let's have a look at some of best bets to make via Bovada for both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, with some surprising names even thrown into the mix on the betting boards. Keep in mind, although a favorite may be scheduled for a singles bout on the card, that does not disqualify them from an appearance in a Rumble match. 

Men's Royal Rumble match odds

CompetitorsOdds

Seth Rollins

+130

Braun Strowman 

+440

Drew McIntyre 

+500

John Cena 

+500

Finn Balor 

+1400

Andrade 

+2000

Kenny Omega

+2000

The Miz 

+2000

The Rock 

+2000

Kevin Owens

+2500

Women's Royal Rumble match odds

CompetitorsOdds

Charlotte Flair 

-200

Becky Lynch 

+150

Alexa Bliss

+1600

Ember Moon

+1800

Ronda Rousey 

+2000

Shayna Baszler 

+2000

Mandy Rose 

+2500

Bayley 

+3300

Sasha Banks 

+4000

Asuka, Naomi, Nia Jax

+5000

Jack joined CBS Sports in 2018 as an editor and writer covering college football, combat sports and golf. He was raised to love the New York Yankees unconditionally since birth and firmly believes a four-team... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories