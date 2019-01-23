2019 WWE Royal Rumble betting odds: Current favorites to win men's and women's matches
A look at the betting favorites to emerge victorious in the Rumble bouts on Sunday
The Road to WrestleMania 35 begins this Sunday with the annual Royal Rumble event set to take place inside Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. The Royal Rumble becomes bigger and bigger every year, which is no surprise seeing the massive WrestleMania implications that are on the line. The Royal Rumble show this year begins at 7 p.m. ET with a kickoff show at 5.p.m. on the WWE Network.
Aside from cementing itself as one of the biggest events in all of professional wrestling, the Royal Rumble has also become a betting haven for gamblers who have the slightest bit of interest in the business. When you have two over-the-top-rope matches in which 30 competitors are eligible to walk away victorious, it's definitely become a thrill to lay some money down on who may ultimately earn a championship opportunity on the WrestleMania stage.
With the event in Phoenix merely a few days away now, let's have a look at some of best bets to make via Bovada for both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, with some surprising names even thrown into the mix on the betting boards. Keep in mind, although a favorite may be scheduled for a singles bout on the card, that does not disqualify them from an appearance in a Rumble match.
Men's Royal Rumble match odds
|Competitors
|Odds
Seth Rollins
+130
Braun Strowman
+440
Drew McIntyre
+500
John Cena
+500
Finn Balor
+1400
Andrade
+2000
Kenny Omega
+2000
The Miz
+2000
The Rock
+2000
Kevin Owens
+2500
Women's Royal Rumble match odds
|Competitors
|Odds
Charlotte Flair
-200
Becky Lynch
+150
Alexa Bliss
+1600
Ember Moon
+1800
Ronda Rousey
+2000
Shayna Baszler
+2000
Mandy Rose
+2500
Bayley
+3300
Sasha Banks
+4000
Asuka, Naomi, Nia Jax
+5000
