2019 WWE Royal Rumble betting odds: Favorites to win men's and women's matches

We begin the Road to WrestleMania 35 this Sunday with the annual Royal Rumble event taking place inside Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Every single year, the Royal Rumble becomes bigger and bigger, which is no surprise seeing the massive WrestleMania implications that are on the line. The Royal Rumble show this year begins at 7 p.m. ET with a kickoff show at 5.p.m. on the WWE Network.

Aside from cementing itself as one of the biggest events in all of professional wrestling, the Royal Rumble has also become a betting haven for gamblers who have the slightest bit of interest in the business. When you have two over-the-top-rope matches in which 30 competitors are eligible to walk away victorious, it's definitely become a thrill to lay some money down on who may ultimately earn a championship opportunity on the WrestleMania stage.

With the event in Phoenix merely a few days away now, let's have a look at some of best bets to make via Bovada for both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, with some surprising names even thrown into the mix on the betting boards. Keep in mind, although a favorite may be scheduled for a singles bout on the card, that does not disqualify them from an appearance in a Rumble match.

Men's Royal Rumble match odds

Competitors Odds Seth Rollins -175 Braun Strowman +300 Drew McIntyre +1000 John Cena +1200 Finn Balor +1600 Andrade +2000 Kenny Omega +2000 The Miz +2000 The Rock +2000 Kevin Owens +2500

Women's Royal Rumble match odds