2019 WWE Royal Rumble live stream, watch online, start time, matches, kickoff, WWE Network
All the information you need to catch the Royal Rumble 2019 pay-per-view event on Sunday night
Sunday night, the Road to WrestleMania 35 finally begins, full speed ahead. The 2019 Royal Rumble event is set with this year's annual January offering emanating live from Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. In addition to the traditional 30-competitor Royal Rumble matches taking place featuring the men and women on the roster with the usual WrestleMania title shot implications attached, a plethora of the company's championships will be on the line. Top to bottom, this is one of the more loaded cards that we've seen in quite some time.
Without question, the Royal Rumble card on Sunday night in Phoenix has shaped up to be one to remember for a long time to come. Below is all the information you need to watch WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE Royal Rumble predictions from CBS Sports ahead of the show, and check back in for live coverage of the event.
Listen to our audio preview of the Royal Rumble from the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast, and be sure to subscribe at the link in the player below. We will have an instant analysis immediately after WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday night.
WWE Royal Rumble 2019 viewing information
Date: Sunday, Jan. 27
Location: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 5 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
WWE Royal Rumble 2019 match card
- 30-Man Royal Rumble match
- 30-Woman Royal Rumble match
- Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Finn Balor
- WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles
- Raw Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Sasha Banks
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Becky Lynch
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Bar (c) vs. The Miz & Shane McMahon
- United States Championship: Rusev (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Kickoff show)
- Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Hideo Itami vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Kalisto (Kickoff show)
-
2019 WWE Royal Rumble odds, top picks
Adam Silverstein nailed the winners of the men's and women's Royal Rumbles last year
-
2019 WWE Royal Rumble matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of this year's Royal Rumble event in Phoenix
-
2019 WWE Royal Rumble predictions
Everything you need to know ahead of the Royal Rumble event on Sunday in Phoenix
-
NXT TakeOver: Phoenix results, grades
WWE delivered once again with NXT TakeOver, though the results may not be what you expecte...
-
NXT TakeOver: Phoenix live stream
Everything you need to know in order to watch the NXT TakeOver event one night before WWE Royal...
-
The rejuvenation of Daniel Bryan
Bryan is back in the main event and completely refreshed following a major character chang...