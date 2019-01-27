2019 WWE Royal Rumble live stream, watch online, start time, matches, kickoff, WWE Network

Sunday night, the Road to WrestleMania 35 finally begins, full speed ahead. The 2019 Royal Rumble event is set with this year's annual January offering emanating live from Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. In addition to the traditional 30-competitor Royal Rumble matches taking place featuring the men and women on the roster with the usual WrestleMania title shot implications attached, a plethora of the company's championships will be on the line. Top to bottom, this is one of the more loaded cards that we've seen in quite some time.

Without question, the Royal Rumble card on Sunday night in Phoenix has shaped up to be one to remember for a long time to come. Below is all the information you need to watch WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE Royal Rumble predictions from CBS Sports ahead of the show, and check back in for live coverage of the event.

WWE Royal Rumble 2019 viewing information

Date: Sunday, Jan. 27

Location: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 5 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

WWE Royal Rumble 2019 match card