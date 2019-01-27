2019 WWE Royal Rumble results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights

The Road to WrestleMania 35 officially begins Sunday night at the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Phoenix. This year's stacked show, which emanates from Chase Field, presents not just the men's Royal Rumble match and the second women's version in WWE history but a four-pack of major singles title matches that could headline most shows as well.

Fan-favorite Finn Balor challenges Brock Lesnar for the universal championship, while WWE champion Daniel Bryan joins AJ Styles in furthering their rivalry. Meanwhile, on the women's side, Raw champion Ronda Rousey faces Sasha Banks and SmackDown champion Asuka defends against the red-hot Becky Lynch. Expect some major developments in the key feuds heading into WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, April 7 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Check out our audio preview of WWE Royal Rumble from the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast. Subscribe in the embed below or by clicking here.

2019 WWE Royal Rumble matches

30-Man Royal Rumble match [ Known entrants

30-Woman Royal Rumble match [ Known entrants

Universal Championship : Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Finn Balor

: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Finn Balor WWE Championship : Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles Raw Women's Championship : Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Sasha Banks

: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Sasha Banks SmackDown Women's Championship : Asuka (c) vs. Becky Lynch

: Asuka (c) vs. Becky Lynch SmackDown Tag Team Championship : The Bar (c) vs. The Miz & Shane McMahon

: The Bar (c) vs. The Miz & Shane McMahon Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Hideo Itami vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Kalisto (Kickoff)

2019 WWE Royal Rumble live results, highlights

2019 WWE Royal Rumble recap, grades

Bobby Roode & Chad Gable def. Rezar & Scott Dawson via pinfall in a non-title match (Kickoff Show): This unannounced match would have resulted in a future tag team title opportunity for both AOP and The Revival should the Raw tag team champions have been defeated. They were not. With Akam injured, Rezar and Dawson became unlikely partners and made sure to get in each other's way throughout a series of miscommunications. The champions took advantage and produced a three-count on Dawson when Gable landed a moonsault just as Roode connected with a neckbreaker. This was very much a throwaway match, thrown together without much of a plan. Grade: C-

United States Championship -- Rusev (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Kickoff Show): Live now.