2019 WWE Starrcade live stream, watch online, start time, matches, card, location, date, WWE Network

Since returning the Starrcade show to the event calendar in 2017, WWE has treated the event as a sort of premier house show event. The 2019 edition will continue the new tradition of capping each Starrcade with a steel cage match -- a tradition that calls back to the first NWA Starrcade card in 1983 which featured Ric Flair vs. Harley Race inside the cage vying for the coveted NWA worlds heavyweight championship.

Starrcade 2019 takes place on Sunday, Dec. 1 from Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, Georgia. The event will begin inside the arena at 6:30 p.m. ET with one hour airing on WWE Network. In the main event, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will defend the WWE universal championship in the cage against Braun Strowman. Other big matches include rivalries such as Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin and New Day vs. The Revival.

The two matches scheduled to stream live on WWE Network beginning at 7 p.m. ET are a last man standing match between Rusev and Bobby Lashley and a four-way match for the WWE women's tag team championship between the Kabuki Warriors, Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch, Bayley & Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross. It's also been announced that the WWE Network live streaming portion of the event will include a special edition of "The Kevin Owens Show" featuring special guest Ric Flair.

Below is all the information you need to catch the latest edition of the Starrcade event on Sunday.

Watch 2019 WWE Starrcade

Date: Sunday, Dec. 1

Location: Energy Arena -- Duluth, Georgia

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (live show starts at 6:30 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

2019 WWE Starrcade complete match card