2019 WWE Starrcade matches, card, start time, date, location, WWE Network
WWE brings Starrcade to the state of Georgia for the 2019 edition of the event
Since returning the Starrcade show to the event calendar in 2017, WWE has treated the event as a sort of premier house show event. The 2019 edition will continue the new tradition of capping each Starrcade with a steel cage match -- a tradition that calls back to the first NWA Starrcade card in 1983 which featured Ric Flair vs. Harley Race inside the cage vying for the coveted NWA worlds heavyweight championship.
Starrcade 2019 takes place on Sunday, Dec. 1 from Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, Georgia. The event will begin inside the arena at 6:30 p.m. ET with one hour airing on WWE Network. In the main event, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will defend the WWE universal championship in the cage against Braun Strowman. Other big matches include rivalries such as Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin and New Day vs. The Revival.
The two matches scheduled to stream live on WWE Network beginning at 7 p.m. ET are a last man standing match between Rusev and Bobby Lashley and a four-way match for the WWE women's tag team championship between the Kabuki Warriors, Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch, Bayley & Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross.
Below is all the information you need to catch the latest edition of the Starrcade event on Sunday.
Below is all the information you need to catch the latest edition of the Starrcade event on Sunday.
Watch 2019 WWE Starrcade
Date: Sunday, Dec. 1
Location: Energy Arena -- Duluth, Georgia
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (live show starts at 6:30 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
2019 WWE Starrcade match card
- Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Braun Strowman (Steel cage match)
- Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin
- Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan
- Women's Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (Live on WWE Network)
- Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakmaura (c) & Sami Zayn vs. The Miz (handicap match)
- AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Revival
- Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley (Last man standing match; live on WWE Network)
