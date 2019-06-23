2019 WWE Stomping Grounds live stream, watch online, start time, match card, kickoff, WWE Network
All the information you need to catch the WWE Stomping Grounds PPV event on Sunday night
For the first time ever, WWE will present the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view on Sunday night from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. Despite the Stomping Grounds PPV being a novel concept, the build as of late has been booked rather well on television as the card stacked with rematches has shaped up nicely.
In what's likely the main event of the night, Seth Rollins will again put his Universal championship on the line against Baron Corbin, with the challenger holding the edge of being able to choose his own referee -- all while the shadow of Brock Lesnar and the Money in the Bank briefcase looms over the bout. Stomping Grounds will also see a plethora of the remaining titles defended, including WWE champion Kofi Kingston squaring off with Dolph Ziggler in a rematch from Super ShowDown, this time inside of a steel cage.
Below is all the information you need to watch WWE Stomping Grounds on Sunday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE Stomping Grounds predictions from CBS Sports ahead of the show, and check back in for live coverage of the event.
Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- and check out our WWE Stomping Grounds audio preview below at the 1:13:00 timestamp.
Watch WWE Stomping Grounds 2019
Date: Sunday, June 23
Location: Tacoma Dome -- Tacoma, Washington
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
Stomping Grounds 2019 match card
- Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin
- WWE Championship (Steel Cage Match): Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler
- Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss
- Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
- United States Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Ricochet
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Daniel Bryan & Rowan (c) vs. Heavy Machinery
- The New Day vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
- Cruiserweight Championship: Tony Nese (c) vs. Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa
-
2019 WWE Stomping Grounds predictions
Everything you need to know ahead of the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view this Sunday
-
WWE Stomping Grounds match card
Everything you need to know ahead of the first WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view
-
SD recap: Anticipation for SG grows
A strong final go-home effort from WWE should have everyone excited for this Sunday
-
NJPW G1 Climax 29 schedule, results
Everything you need to know to follow New Japan Pro-Wrestling's G1 Climax 29 event
-
List of WWE PPVs, events for 2019
Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2019
-
Raw recap: No payoff to referee drama
The universal title match referee drama will continue into Stomping Grounds