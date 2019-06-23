2019 WWE Stomping Grounds live stream, watch online, start time, match card, kickoff, WWE Network

For the first time ever, WWE will present the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view on Sunday night from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. Despite the Stomping Grounds PPV being a novel concept, the build as of late has been booked rather well on television as the card stacked with rematches has shaped up nicely.

In what's likely the main event of the night, Seth Rollins will again put his Universal championship on the line against Baron Corbin, with the challenger holding the edge of being able to choose his own referee -- all while the shadow of Brock Lesnar and the Money in the Bank briefcase looms over the bout. Stomping Grounds will also see a plethora of the remaining titles defended, including WWE champion Kofi Kingston squaring off with Dolph Ziggler in a rematch from Super ShowDown, this time inside of a steel cage.

Below is all the information you need to watch WWE Stomping Grounds on Sunday evening.

Watch WWE Stomping Grounds 2019

Date: Sunday, June 23

Location: Tacoma Dome -- Tacoma, Washington

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

Stomping Grounds 2019 match card