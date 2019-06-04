2019 WWE Stomping Grounds matches, card, date, start time, rumors, predictions, location

WWE will be presenting the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view for the first time on Sunday, June 23, and it will be interesting to see the type of card the company puts together when it invades Tacoma, Washington. Just 20 days after Super ShowDown, this show looking to set forth a new set of storylines for WWE as it begins to charter a course towards SummerSlam just two months later.

In terms of how that card will shake out, well that remains to be seen. The two world championship pictures are muddy at the moment, and there does not appear to be a solid challenger for the SmackDown women's title. That said, there is one match set and a couple more that can be projected at this juncture. Let's take a look at what's on tap for WWE Stomping Grounds along with some predictions on how the card will fill out as we get closer to the show.

WWE Stomping Grounds matches

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre: This WrestleMania 35 rematch was announced before Reigns even fought Shane McMahon at Super ShowDown. There is storyline reason for it due to McIntyre helping McMahon, but even that has not actually been explained. This would be a more attractive rematch had McIntyre actually beat Reigns two months ago.

WWE Stomping Grounds predictions

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans: WWE is clearly setting up this match when you consider how Lynch lost her SmackDown title at Money in the Bank as well as the developments between these three on television. It may seem a bit stale, but hopefully this is the end of this trio feuding so we can move on to something more interesting ahead of Extreme Rules.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- Daniel Bryan & Rowan (c) vs. Heavy Machinery: Basically the only tag team challengers on SmackDown finally stepped up to the plate on last week's show. There's a chance this match happens before Stomping Grounds, but it would make the most sense for WWE to spend some time building up Heavy Machinery, which have hardly been on TV since getting called up.

Women's Tag Team Championship -- The IIconics vs. The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross: We have yet to see anything long-term established with the IIconics, but they have feuded with these other potential challengers on SmackDown and Raw, respectively, over the last month.