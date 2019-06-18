2019 WWE Stomping Grounds matches, date, card, start time, location, predictions, rumors

This coming Sunday, WWE will present the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view for the first time ever, and with under one week to go until the latest main roster PPV offering, the card is finishing up taking shape. WWE Stomping Grounds will begin at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network this Sunday, with the kickoff show festivities leading us in beginning at 6 p.m.

As the Stomping Grounds match card has been filling out here recently, it's become abundantly clear that "rematch" is the theme. The two top men's titles will be rematches from the Super ShowDown event while the Raw women's title bout will be a clash to be run back from Money in the Bank.

Let's now have a look at how the WWE Stomping Grounds card is shaping out, and also make a few predictions as to what else we may see.

WWE Stomping Grounds matches

Universal Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin: At Super ShowDown, Rollins not only escaped Corbin in their universal title match but he was able to stop a Money in the Bank cash-in attempt by Brock Lesnar as well. Rollins and Corbin will now run it back, with the twist added that Corbin can choose the special guest referee all while Lesnar and the Money in the Bank briefcase casts a shadow.

WWE Championship -- Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler (Steel Cage Match): Ziggler was unsuccessful in his quest to dethrone Kingston at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, but he wasn't content to leave it there. Following the match, in a post-match promo, Ziggler challenged the champion to meet him one-on-one inside a steel cage. Much like the last time Ziggler threw out a challenge to the champ, Kingston was happy to oblige shortly after.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre: This WrestleMania 35 rematch was announced before Reigns even fought Shane McMahon at Super ShowDown. There is storyline reason for it due to McIntyre helping McMahon, but even that has not actually been explained. This would be a more attractive rematch had McIntyre actually beat Reigns two months ago.

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans: Despite Lynch disposing of Evans at Money in the Bank, the "Sassy Southern Belle" has continued to be a thorn in the side of "The Man." Because of that, these two will run it back coming up at Stomping Grounds. The question is, however, whether Charlotte Flair will somehow be added into the mix as well given her run-ins recently with both women.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss: Yes, Raw superstar Bliss has earned the right to challenge for the SmackDown women's title after defeating Charlotte Flair and Carmella in a triple threat bout that was set up by Shane McMahon. The Wild Card Rule continues to confuse, and this is simply the latest evidence of that.

United States Championship -- Samoa Joe (c) vs. Ricochet: The "One and Only" earned No. 1 contender status on Raw by emerging victorious in a Fatal 5-way match. On a card loaded with rematches, this fresh feud for one of the secondary titles has the opportunity to stand out the most at Stomping Grounds with these two competitors involved.

WWE Stomping Grounds predictions

Intercontinental Championship -- Finn Balor (c) vs. Andrade: "The Demon" was successful at Super ShowDown in his IC title defense, though there is always the built-in excuse that "El Idolo" didn't have the services of his business partner Zelina Vega in Saudi Arabia. We should get the rematch at Stomping Grounds where Andrade will get a crack at the man Finn Balor.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Revival (c) vs. The Usos: Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder became two-time Raw tag team champions by essentially stealing a victory from rivals Jimmy & Jey Uso on Raw. We might be headed toward the tag team championship rivalry that everyone has been waiting on.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- Daniel Bryan & Rowan (c) vs. Heavy Machinery: Basically the only tag team challengers on SmackDown finally stepped up to the plate on last week's show. There's a chance this match happens before Stomping Grounds, but it would make the most sense for WWE to spend some time building up Heavy Machinery, which have hardly been on TV since getting called up.