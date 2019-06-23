2019 WWE Stomping Grounds results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights

The threat of Brock Lesnar's Money in the Bank contract continues to loom large of WWE storylines entering Sunday's inaugural Smashing Grounds pay-per-view in Tacoma, Washington. Seth Rollins will defend his universal championship against Baron Corbin in what should be the card's main event, with the hook being that Corbin has yet to announce a special guest referee that Rollins hasn't attacked and removed. The constant threat of Lesnar cashing in should be part of the angle before show's end.

A total of seven title matches in all will fill the nine-match card, including a rematch of WWE champion Kofi Kingston and Dolph Zigger, but this time inside of a steel cage. On the women's side, Raw champion Becky Lynch rematches Lacey Evans while SmackDown champion Bayley resumes hostilities with Alexa Bliss.

Listen to our complete WWE Stomping Grounds preview in the latest episode of the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast (timestamp 1:13:00), and don't forget to subscribe.

2019 WWE Stomping Grounds matches

Universal Championship : Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin

: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin WWE Championship (Steel Cage Match) : Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler SmackDown Women's Championship : Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

: Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Daniel Bryan & Rowan (c) vs. Heavy Machinery

2019 WWE Stomping Grounds live results, highlights

2019 WWE Stomping Grounds recap, grades

Cruiserweight Championship -- Drew Gulak def. Akira Tozawa (via pinfall) and Tony Nese (c) to win the title: Hot friggin' fire. The in-ring chemistry between the three performers was off the charts as the high-flying and stiff style of Nese and Tozawa meshed perfectly with Gulak's power game to produce a thrilling spot fest featuring a handful of well-timed saves. The pace was off the charts, and the high spots were extremely memorable including a senton off the top rope from Tozawa that broke up Gulak's submission attempt on Nese. The finish came after Nese was sent outside of the ring and Gulak landed a torture rack neckbreaker on Tozawa for the 1-2-3. May the dawn of the Power Point Era begin. Grade: A-

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans via submission to retain the title: The first main roster feud for Evans appears to have come to a close following a second straight title defeat. While the "you can't wrestle" chants from the crowd were certainly too harsh, Evans did prove that she still has plenty to grow inside the ring to equal her sensational work on the microphone. Lynch did well to carry the duo in this match, working from underneath throughout. Evans wiped her armpits with a handkerchief and tossed it onto Lynch in a spot that turned out to be the turning point as Lynch shoved it down Evans' throat to begin her comeback with a Mandible Claw. After a pair of near falls from Evans late, Lynch applied her Dis-Arm-Her submission to get the instant tap out. Grade: C

Paul Heyman meets with Baron Corbin: Caught backstage coming out of Corbin's locker room, Heyman refused to acknowledge why he was speaking with Corbin. Instead, he deflected and noted that Brock Lesnar may or may not be in attendance and may or may not cash in tonight against either the universal or WWE champion. That led Corbin to come out and drop a sexual innuendo before saying he has already chosen his referee who will be competent and not favor him int he match. "If you keep hanging around my locker room, you may make me think you're here for something more than an interview," he quipped.

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. The New Day via pinfall: For whatever this match lacked in terms of a proper storyline build, it more than made up for in terms of intensity and electricity. The heels told a full-circle story throughout the match that began in the opening seconds with an instant attack on Xavier Woods that saw him eat four super kicks a Blue Thunder Bomb from Zayn and a top-rope frog splash from Owens with Woods kicking out of a trio of quick pin attempts. The gradual weakening of Woods paid off late when Big E speared Zayn through the ropes but took himself out of the match in the process. Owens then tripped Woods from the top rope and connected with a stunner to score an emotional pin that saw him and Zayn celebrating wildly. Grade: B

United States Championship -- Samoa Joe (c) vs. Ricochet: Live now.