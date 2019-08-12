2019 WWE SummerSlam: Bray Wyatt in-ring return entrance, theme remix as The Fiend stuns crowd

Everything that Bray Wyatt has done to this point under his new persona as The Fiend has been masterfully well done, and Sunday night at SummerSlam in Toronto, the time would arrive where he would make his return to the ring to square off against Finn Balor. As Wyatt got back to full-time competition, it was immediately evident that this character modification is even cooler than we all had originally imagined.

After Balor made his entrance, the time had come for Wyatt to re-introduce himself to the live audience under his new The Fiend persona. The lights slowly shut down in the arena following the familiar "Firefly Funhouse" intro, similar to his recent appearances, and the ride was on from there. A remixed version of Wyatt's entrance theme blared over the speakers as he emerged carrying his trademark lantern -- though with a twist. The lantern was actually a model of his old likeness prior to the injury that sidelined him for all that time, which was probably the creepiest aspect of the whole reveal. Nonetheless, it was enough to get the crowd in Toronto and everyone watching around the world buzzing.

Wyatt would go on to defeat Balor with the Mandible Claw in a relatively short outing, putting the necessary exclamation point on this emphatic reintroduction.