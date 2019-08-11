2019 WWE SummerSlam live stream, watch online, start time, match card, kickoff, WWE Network
All the information you need to catch the WWE SummerSlam PPV event on Sunday night
The builds have culminated, the matches are set and we are ready for the premier professional wrestling event of the summer. Sunday night in Toronto, WWE SummerSlam will go down inside Scotiabank Arena as the second most-important event on the WWE calendar arrives for our entertainment. The 10-match card that's developed certainly has the potential to give us one of the better shows of the entire year.
In what will likely serve as the main event, we get a WrestleMania rematch as Brock Lesnar puts the Universal title on the line against the challenger Seth Rollins. In addition to the showcase match from the Raw brand, Kofi Kingston will defend his WWE championship against longtime rival Randy Orton, Trish Stratus and Charlotte Flair clash in a women's dream match and Goldberg makes his return to the ring to take on Dolph Ziggler.
Below is all the information you need to watch WWE SummerSlam on Sunday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE SummerSlam predictions from CBS Sports ahead of the show, and check back in for live coverage of the event.
Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell and check out our WWE SummerSlam preview at the 1:02:32 timestamp in the embed below.
Watch WWE SummerSlam 2019
Date: Sunday, Aug. 11
Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 5 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
SummerSlam 2019 match card
- Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins
- WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton
- Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya (Submission Match)
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon
- Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair
- United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet
- "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor
- Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon (If Owens loses, he must quit)
- Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler
- Cruiserweight Championship: Drew Gulak (c) vs. Oney Lorcan (Kickoff Show)
- Women's Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c) vs. The IIconics (Kickoff Show)
- Buddy Murphy vs. Apollo Crews (Kickoff Show)
