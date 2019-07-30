2019 WWE SummerSlam matches, card, location, date, PPV rumors, start time, predictions

The biggest party of the summer for WWE has nearly arrived. SummerSlam is merely a few weeks away, with this year's annual event taking place inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, as the second-biggest event of the year departs Brooklyn for the first time in five years. SummerSlam will take place on Sunday, Aug. 11, with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network. The kickoff show will lead us in two hours prior at 5 p.m.

The SummerSlam card has already begun to take shape, with some pretty solid matches already on tap. SummerSlam is, without question, one of the biggest shows of the entire year, so there's still plenty more to get to. Let's now have a look at how the SummerSlam 2019 card is coming together and make a few predictions for what we could see ahead.

2019 WWE SummerSlam matches

Universal Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins: At Extreme Rules, Lesnar earned three-time universal champion status when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on the man who took the title from him in the WrestleMania 35 opener. Still positioned -- for now -- as the top babyface on Raw, the "Beast Slayer" earned the right to challenge Lesnar the very next night on Raw when he won a 10-man battle royal. The opening match of WrestleMania 35 will now be run back at SummerSlam -- this time likely in the main event.

WWE Championship -- Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton: Kingston was afforded the opportunity to choose his own challenger for SummerSlam, and he wasted no time in calling out a familiar foe he has storied history with in Orton. What's incredible about this feud is the fact that they're firmly tying in everything that went down in 2009 between these two, which will, without question, make this program all the more enjoyable over the next several weeks.

United States Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet: These two have, unsurprisingly, put on some terrific matches of late. Styles took the U.S. title from Ricochet at Extreme Rules with some assistance from The Club, and Ricochet was able to earn his rematch by emerging victorious from a gauntlet match on Raw. This particular match has show-stealing potential come SummerSlam if given the proper amount of time.

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya (Submission Match): It was clear Lynch needed to move on from Lacey Evans, so there was a fatal 4-way elimination match held on Raw to determine her next challenger. Natalya emerged victorious from that match and had some words with her "friend" afterwards. These two have been getting the better of each other since, and while Natalya teased challenging Lynch to a submission match, it's clear the stipulation will be added soon.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon: If we thought the Raw women's title match at SummerSlam was a bit out of left field, then how about this one on the blue brand, eh? After teaming together on SmackDown, Bayley went ahead in the middle of the ring to offer Moon a title shot, which of course the challenger quickly accepted. I'd be surprised, though, if Charlotte Flair isn't added to this match in the coming weeks.

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon (If Owens loses, he quits WWE): One of the top -- and best -- storylines going in the company right now will come to a head at SummerSlam. After weeks of back and forth, Owens laid down the challenge to McMahon for the match in Toronto, and that challenge was quickly accepted. Owens' star as a babyface continues to shine brighter and brighter each week, so bringing an end to the Shane McMahon reign of terror at SummerSlam would be a huge step in the right direction.

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor: Wyatt targeted Balor upon his long-awaited return, and two weeks later, Balor presented the challenge. Wyatt, from the "Firefly Funhouse," accepted on behalf of his demonic alter-ego. With Balor reportedly set to take some extended time off in the near future, this match likely may not feature an appearance from Balor's "Demon" persona. Though, you never know -- WWE may be so hellbent on getting this new Wyatt character over that he could be the first one to hand Balor's respective alter-ego a loss, making Balor's impending return after vacation all the more intriguing. We shall see.

2019 WWE SummerSlam card predictions

Intercontinental Championship -- Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Ali: Nakamura has been on an absolute tear, recently claiming the Intercontinental title from Finn Balor at Extreme Rules with a fairly dominant win. On the SmackDown following Extreme Rules, Ali approached Nakamura backstage to set himself up for a future title shot.

Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus: Flair was livid on SmackDown Live that she's being left off of one of the biggest cards of the year, and she then vowed to prove that she's the "greatest of all time" in Toronto. GOAT talk? Toronto? Yes, you can sign me up for Flair vs. Stratus if that's where this is headed.

Roman Reigns & Cedric Alexander vs. Samoa Joe & Drew McIntyre: A recent "Samoan Summit" on Raw turned into chaos, and it may have provided us with this tag team match as a result.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Good Brothers vs. The Usos: Gallows & Anderson emerged from a triple threat match on Raw as the new tag team champs, and later that night, it was crystal clear they're not done dealing with The Usos. That included participating in the aforementioned Samoan Summit brawl.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The New Day (c) vs. Heavy Machinery: My gut instinct could be wrong as professional wrestling is one of the more unpredictable forms of entertainment out there, but I believe Daniel Bryan will be returning to singles competition under the Eric Bischoff regime on SmackDown. Heavy Machinery didn't eat the pinfall at Extreme Rules in the triple threat, and a matchup with Big E & Xavier Woods should be fun.

Women's Tag Team Championship -- The IIconics vs. The Kabuki Warriors: If a spot can't be found on one of the most stacked cards of the year for these titles to be defended, then something is drastically wrong.