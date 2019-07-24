2019 WWE SummerSlam matches, card, location, date, start time, PPV rumors, predictions

We're rapidly approaching the biggest party of the summer for WWE. SummerSlam 2019 is just a few weeks away, with this year's event taking place inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada as the second-biggest event of the year leaves Brooklyn for the first time in five years. SummerSlam will go down on Sunday, Aug. 11, with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network. The kickoff show will lead us in one hour prior at 5 p.m.

The SummerSlam card has already begun to take shape, with some pretty solid matches already on tap. SummerSlam is, without question, one of the biggest shows of the entire year, so there's still plenty more to get to. Let's now have a look at how the SummerSlam 2019 card is coming together and make a few predictions for what we could see ahead.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

2019 WWE SummerSlam matches

Universal Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins: At Extreme Rules, Lesnar earned three-time universal champion status when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on the man who took the title from him in the WrestleMania 35 opener. Still positioned -- for now -- as the top babyface on Raw, the "Beast Slayer" earned the right to challenge Lesnar the very next night on Raw when he won a 10-man battle royal. The opening match of WrestleMania 35 will now be run back at SummerSlam -- this time likely in the main event.

WWE Championship -- Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton: Kingston was afforded the opportunity to choose his own challenger for SummerSlam, and he wasted no time in calling out a familiar foe he has storied history with in Orton. What's incredible about this feud is the fact that they're firmly tying in everything that went down in 2009 between these two, which will, without question, make this program all the more enjoyable over the next several weeks.

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya: It was clear Lynch needed to move on from Lacey Evans, so there was a fatal 4-way elimination match held on Raw to determine her next challenger. Natalya emerged victorious from that match and had some words with her "friend" afterwards. This may not be what fans envisioned for Lynch at SummerSlam, but the fact is, Natalya getting the title shot in Canada does add a little bit of sense to all this.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon: If we thought the Raw women's title match at SummerSlam was a bit out of left field, then how about this one on the blue brand, eh? After teaming together on SmackDown, Bayley went ahead in the middle of the ring to offer Moon a title shot, which of course the challenger quickly accepted. I'd be surprised, though, if Charlotte Flair isn't added to this match in the coming weeks.

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon (If Owens loses, he quits WWE): One of the top -- and best -- storylines going in the company right now will come to a head at SummerSlam. After weeks of back and forth, Owens laid down the challenge to McMahon for the match in Toronto, and that challenge was quickly accepted. Owens' star as a babyface continues to shine brighter and brighter each week, so bringing an end to the Shane McMahon reign of terror at SummerSlam would be a huge step in the right direction.

2019 WWE SummerSlam card predictions

United States Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet (Ladder Match): These two have, unsurprisingly, put on some terrific matches of late. Styles took the U.S. title from Ricochet at Extreme Rules with some assistance from The Club, and it was clear the following night on Raw that this feud will continue on. For this third installment, however, maybe we make things interesting and toss some ladders into the mix.

Intercontinental Championship -- Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Ali: Nakamura has been on an absolute tear, recently claiming the Intercontinental title from Finn Balor at Extreme Rules with a fairly dominant win. On the SmackDown following Extreme Rules, Ali approached Nakamura backstage to set himself up for a future title shot.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Revival (c) vs. The Usos: Two of the best tag teams on the planet should absolutely run it back again on a SummerSlam card, that seems like a no-brainer. Their bout at Extreme Rules was entertaining, so they should tear the house down in Toronto.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The New Day (c) vs. Heavy Machinery: My gut instinct could be wrong as professional wrestling is one of the more unpredictable forms of entertainment out there, but I believe Daniel Bryan will be returning to singles competition under the Eric Bischoff regime on SmackDown. Heavy Machinery didn't eat the pinfall at Extreme Rules in the triple threat, and a matchup with Big E & Xavier Woods should be fun.

Women's Tag Team Championship -- The IIconics vs. The Kabuki Warriors: If a spot can't be found on one of the most stacked cards of the year for these titles to be defended, then something is drastically wrong.

There doesn't currently seem to be a clear plan in place for Roman Reigns at the present time, but when it comes to the "Big Dog," you have to assume a meaningful SummerSlam opponent is in the plans.