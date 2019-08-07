2019 WWE SummerSlam matches, card, location, start time, predictions, date, PPV rumors

The "biggest party of the summer" is set to take place in just a few short days as the WWE SummerSlam event for 2019 will go down this weekend in Toronto. SummerSlam will begin at 7 p.m. ET this Sunday night on the WWE Network, with the traditional kickoff show leading us in beginning two hours prior at 5 p.m. ET.

This year's SummerSlam event has brought us yet another stacked card to enjoy, with the top titles on the line as well as some interesting grudge matches set to play out. Let's not waste any more time and have a look now at how the 2019 WWE SummerSlam card has taken shape.

2019 WWE SummerSlam matches

Universal Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins: At Extreme Rules, Lesnar earned three-time universal champion status when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on the man who took the title from him in the WrestleMania 35 opener. Still positioned -- for now -- as the top babyface on Raw, the "Beast Slayer" earned the right to challenge Lesnar the very next night on Raw when he won a 10-man battle royal. The opening match of WrestleMania 35 will now be run back at SummerSlam -- this time likely in the main event.

WWE Championship -- Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton: Kingston was afforded the opportunity to choose his own challenger for SummerSlam, and he wasted no time in calling out a familiar foe he has storied history with in Orton. What's incredible about this feud is the fact that they're firmly tying in everything that went down in 2009 between these two, which will, without question, make this program all the more enjoyable over the next several weeks.

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya (Submission Match): It was clear Lynch needed to move on from Lacey Evans, so there was a fatal 4-way elimination match held on Raw to determine her next challenger. Natalya emerged victorious from that match and had some words with her "friend" afterwards. These two have been getting the better of each other since, and Natalya teased challenging Lynch to a submission match. That stipulation was added to the bout, as expected, just six days prior to the show.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon: If we thought the Raw women's title match at SummerSlam was a bit out of left field, then how about this one on the blue brand, eh? After teaming together on SmackDown, Bayley went ahead in the middle of the ring to offer Moon a title shot, which of course the challenger quickly accepted. I'd be surprised, though, if Charlotte Flair isn't added to this match in the coming weeks.

Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus: Flair said that she wanted the opportunity to prove that she's the best of any era, and she laid down a challenge to a woman also considered by some to be the greatest female performer of all time. When it comes to dream matches nowadays, especially in the women's division, it truly doesn't get any bigger than this -- and is Stratus' hometown of Toronto, no less.

United States Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet: These two have, unsurprisingly, put on some terrific matches of late. Styles took the U.S. title from Ricochet at Extreme Rules with some assistance from The Club, and Ricochet was able to earn his rematch by emerging victorious from a gauntlet match on Raw. This particular match has show-stealing potential come SummerSlam if given the proper amount of time.

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon: If Owens loses, he will quit WWE. One of the top -- and best -- storylines going in the company right now will come to a head at SummerSlam. After weeks of back and forth, Owens laid down the challenge to McMahon for the match in Toronto, and that challenge was quickly accepted. Owens' star as a babyface continues to shine brighter and brighter each week, so bringing an end to the Shane McMahon reign of terror at SummerSlam would be a huge step in the right direction.

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor: Wyatt targeted Balor upon his long-awaited return, and two weeks later, Balor presented the challenge. Wyatt, from the "Firefly Funhouse," accepted on behalf of his demonic alter-ego. With Balor reportedly set to take some extended time off in the near future, this match likely may not feature an appearance from Balor's "Demon" persona. Though, you never know -- WWE may be so hellbent on getting this new Wyatt character over that he could be the first one to hand Balor's respective alter-ego a loss, making Balor's impending return after vacation all the more intriguing. We shall see.

Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler: Shawn Michaels was involved in the Ziggler vs. The Miz feud as a nice swerve for a returning Goldberg, who Ziggler called out on the mic in consecutive weeks to start the feud. Miz tricked Ziggler into signing a SummerSlam contract without looking at the terms, and Goldberg surprised Ziggler at the end of Raw. This will likely be a short squash match with Goldberg getting a farewell match to make up for his disaster against The Undertaker a few months ago in Saudi Arabia. Miz will face Ziggler next Monday on Raw.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Drew Gulak (c) vs. Oney Lorcan: Five nights ahead of SummerSlam, Lorcan won a six-pack challenge to earn the title shot in Toronto. Lorcan has been a workhorse for the company over the course of the past year, and has earned this spot in the big stage. One thing for certain is that this could very well be the most physical match of the entire night on Sunday.

2019 WWE SummerSlam card predictions

Roman Reigns-Daniel Bryan/Rowan confrontation: It was revealed on the go-home edition of SmackDown that Rowan was the one behind the forklift attack on Reigns. This, of course, lends credence to the rumor that Bryan will ultimately be revealed as the mastermind. With the sudden emergence of this angle merely one week ago, it's uncertain right now if a match will be taking place, but one would have to safely assume that the program will be featured at SummerSlam in some fashion.

Intercontinental Championship -- Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Ali: Ali has had his eyes on that IC title for a bit now, and holding a non-title victory over the champion should earn him the opportunity in Toronto.