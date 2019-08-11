2019 WWE SummerSlam results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights

The second biggest pay-per-view show of the calendar year is upon us as, for the 32nd consecutive year, WWE SummerSlam kicks off Sunday. Live from Toronto, the 12-match card features seven title bouts in all and a likely main event of universal champion Brock Lesnar in a WrestleMania rematch against Seth Rollins. None of the three tag team titles nor the intercontinental championship will defended on the show, which begins at 7 p.m. ET with a kickoff show starting two hours earlier at 5 p.m.

A pair of Hall of Fame legends help fuel the anticipation for the show as Trish Stratus faces Charlotte Flair and Goldberg takes on Dolph Ziggler. The card also features the in-ring debut of Bray Wyatt's new character, The Fiend, when he squares off against Finn Balor.

Listen to our SummerSlam preview from the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast (timestamp 1:02:32), and don't forget to subscribe for an instant analysis podcast after SummerSlam concludes.

2019 WWE SummerSlam matches

Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon

Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair

United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet

AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon (If Owens loses, he must quit)

Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler

2019 WWE SummerSlam live results, highlights

2019 WWE SummerSlam recap, grades

Cruiserweight Championship -- Drew Gulak (c) def. Oney Lorcan via pinfall to retain the title (Kickoff Show): In a short and unspectacular match, Gulak punched Lorcan in the throat with the official's back turned and followed with his Cyclone Crash finisher for the 1-2-3. Grade: D

Buddy Murphy def. Apollo Crews via disqualification (Kickoff Show): Good use of storyline continuity here as Rowan brought an end to a decent start to the match by running in and attacking Murphy outside the ring. The DQ was forced in response to Murphy telling Roman Reigns on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown that it was Rowan who attempted to crush him with a lighting rig the week before. Rowan continued to beat Murphy down as Daniel Bryan watched on a backstage monitor. After being stomped and floored with a running tackle, Murphy was power bombed into the ring post by Rowan and told, "Keep my name out of your mouth." Grade: C+

Edge returns to silence Elias: Sitting in the ring with his guitar, Elias played a song filled with lyrics about his disgust for the city of Toronto. Out came WWE Hall of Famer and Ontario native Edge to a huge pop. Edge entered the ring, made a weird face and dropped Elias with his patented spear.

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c) def. The IIconics via pinfall to retain the titles (Kickoff Show): Added to the card just hours before the kickoff show began, this title rematch failed to produce anything close to a big-match feel, in part because of some in-ring sloppiness. Bliss, whose ring gear served as a nod to "Toy Story" character Buzz Lightyear, laid out Peyton Royce with a right hand late in the match before hitting her Twisted Bliss finisher as Cross took care of Billie Kay outside the ring. Grade: C-

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya (Submission Match): Live now.

