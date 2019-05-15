2019 WWE Super ShowDown card, matches, date, start time, predictions, location, Saudi Arabia PPV

Despite being dealt heavy criticism, WWE will make its third trip to Saudi Arabia under the 10-year agreement with the Saudi General Sports Authority on Friday, June 7, with the Super ShowDown event set to take place inside the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. WWE Super ShowDown will begin at 2 p.m. ET (9 p.m. AST), with some sort of kickoff festivities likely leading us in one hour prior.

With Super ShowDown just a few weeks away, the match card is already beginning to take shape. And WWE is trying not to disappoint, with a showdown featuring two legends who have yet to ever meet one another already on tap as well as a battle royal the size of which the company has never seen before.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

Let's now take a look at what's on tap for WWE Super ShowDown, and even make a few predictions for what else we may see in WWE's return to Saudi Arabia.

WWE Super ShowDown matches

Goldberg vs. The Undertaker: These two legendary figures have never met inside the squared circle, but that will change in Saudi Arabia. The Hall of Famer Goldberg is making his return to the ring for the first time since dropping the universal championship to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in 2017, while the legendary "Phenom" of WWE will be entering the ring for competition for the first time since he teamed with Kane to take on Triple H & Shawn Michaels during WWE's most recent visit to Saudi Arabia in November 2018 for the Crown Jewel event.

Triple H vs. Randy Orton: These two have one of the most storied rivalries in WWE history, and another chapter is set to be added at the Super ShowDown event. The former Evolution members have not clashed with each other one-on-one since an edition of Raw all the way back in March 2010.

50-man battle royal: The largest battle royal in WWE history is scheduled as 50 superstars will all be vying to toss one another over the top rope. No prize has been announced for the winner, though much like last year's Greatest Royal Rumble match, it likely won't be anything that affects WWE storylines going forward.

WWE Super ShowDown predictions

Universal Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Brock Lesnar: With Lesnar having been scheduled to perform on the card, and assuming that Rollins retains his title over AJ Styles at Money in the Bank, this one seems like a no-brainer as one of the bigger matches on the Super ShowDown card. With Lesnar recently informing UFC that he has retired from MMA, there will also be some added suspense as to whether WWE may put the title back on the "Beast Incarnate."

WWE Championship -- Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Kevin Owens: You're slowly getting the feeling that this is a feud which could carry past Money in the Bank, so this seems like a good spot to place the second match after they meet for the first time on May 19.

Roman Reigns & The Miz vs. Shane McMahon & Elias: If you've been watching weekly WWE television of late, this tag team showdown seems inevitable. Reigns and Miz make quite the interesting babyface pairing, and McMahon has sort of enlisted the services of Elias as his heavy on SmackDown as they look to make the lives of Reigns and Miz a living hell.