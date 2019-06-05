2019 WWE Super ShowDown matches, card, start time, date, predictions, location, Saudi Arabia PPV

WWE will be making a return trip to Saudi Arabia with the Super ShowDown event set to take place this Friday in Jeddah. WWE Super ShowDown, a card WWE is billing as equal to or better than WrestleMania, will begin at 2 p.m. ET (9 p.m. AST), with some sort of pre-show festivities likely leading us in one hour prior.

With Super ShowDown just days away now, the match card has completely taken shape. And WWE is trying not to disappoint, with a showdown featuring two legends who have yet to ever meet one another already on tap as well as a battle royal the size of which the company has never seen before.

Let's now take a look at what's on tap for WWE Super ShowDown, and even make a few predictions for what else we may see in WWE's return to Saudi Arabia.

WWE Super ShowDown matches

Goldberg vs. The Undertaker: These two legendary figures have never met inside the squared circle, but that will change in Saudi Arabia. The Hall of Famer Goldberg is making his return to the ring for the first time since dropping the universal championship to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in 2017, while the legendary "Phenom" of WWE will be entering the ring for competition for the first time since he teamed with Kane to take on Triple H & Shawn Michaels during WWE's most recent visit to Saudi Arabia in November 2018 for the Crown Jewel event.

Universal Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin: The belief since the shocking ending to Money in the Bank was that Brock Lesnar was cash in his opportunity ahead of time to get his rematch with Rollins. Instead, upon learning he has a year to make up his mind, Lesnar opted to wait. Corbin then earned the opportunity against the universal champ after defeating The Miz in a fatal four-way match that also included Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley. With Lesnar booked to appear in Saudi Arabia, though, we could likely be in for a surprise cash-in at some point come Super ShowDown.

WWE Championship -- Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler: Ziggler returned to television out of nowhere to attack Kingston out of nothing more than jealousy over not getting Kingston's WrestleMania 35 spot. He then proceeded to lay down a challenge for Super ShowDown, and the battered Kingston wasn't able to accept right then and there, the fact that he's been such a fighting champion to this point leads us to believe he'll be ready for retribution on Ziggler come Saudi Arabia.

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon: Reigns threw the gauntlet down on Raw, and after some brief teasing, McMahon accepted and said the match will take place in Saudi Arabia. So the newest Roman Reigns vs. The Authority storyline has officially kicked into high gear.

Triple H vs. Randy Orton: These two have one of the most storied rivalries in WWE history, and another chapter is set to be added at the Super ShowDown event. The former Evolution members have not clashed with each other one-on-one since an edition of Raw all the way back in March 2010.

Intercontinental Championship -- Finn Balor (c) vs. Andrade: Not only will we be getting what should be another incredible bout between these two for the IC title, but if advertisements are to be believed, we're getting "The Demon" defending that title in Jeddah, which is always quite the treat.

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley: Might be a good hoss fight? I really don't know; this was a match just tossed together here between two large members of the Raw roster. Maybe we'll get some sort of storyline in the coming weeks.

50-man battle royal: The largest battle royal in WWE history is scheduled as 50 superstars will all be vying to toss one another over the top rope. No prize has been announced for the winner, though much like last year's Greatest Royal Rumble match, it likely won't be anything that affects WWE storylines going forward.

Lars Sullivan vs. Lucha House Party: This feud, if you want to call it that, will come to a head at this PPV in a 3-on-1 handicap match. There is no reason to believe in a result other than Sullivan quickly dispatching of LHP.

WWE Super ShowDown predictions

Money in the Bank winner Brock Lesnar has declared he will be cashing in his briefcase on Friday in Jeddah, and even though he savagely beat down universal champion Seth Rollins, he never specifically stated which champion he'll be challenging ... just that he's cashing in. Still, one has to assume that he's coming for the man who took the universal title from him at WrestleMania.