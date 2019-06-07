2019 WWE Super ShowDown predictions, matches, card, start time, location, date, PPV preview

WWE Network special action will make return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday with the Super ShowDown event taking place in Jeddah, the site of last year's Greatest Royal Rumble show inside the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. That event marked WWE's first trip to Saudi Arabia under a longterm agreement with the Saudi General Sports Authority, and the stacked Super ShowDown card marks the company's third trip since the agreement went effective in 2018.

Super ShowDown will begin at 2 p.m. ET with the show expected to last anywhere from 3.5-4 hours, with the Kickoff Show scheduled to lead us in beginning one hour prior at 1 p.m. on the WWE Network. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Friday with live results, highlights and analysis.

Let's take a closer look at who our CBS Sports experts predict will come out on top as WWE makes a return trip to the Middle East.

2019 Super ShowDown predictions

The Usos vs. The Revival (Kickoff Show)

Jack Crosby, Adam Silverstein: Two days prior to Super ShowDown, WWE dropped this match right into our laps as the appetizer before the main show starts. Serving as the very first match overall on this card, you have to assume on a show such as this one that'll likely be loaded with happy outcomes that Jimmy & Jey will get the nod here. Pick: The Usos win

Lars Sullivan vs. Lucha House Party

JC, AS: Given the few that actually care about Sullivan since his arrival on a consistent basis, it's almost fitting that he'll be making his main roster in-ring debut on a show that's brushed to the side as meaningless in the grand scheme of things. But it's happening, and Sullivan will pick up the dominant victory here over the three members of Lucha House Party before likely moving on to a more meaningful feud on television when the company circles back to the United States. Pick: Lars Sullivan wins

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

AS, JC: This is a meaningless match between two superstars who are rudderless in terms of their direction. Considering how WWE protects Strowman in every match that is not for a title, it would make little sense for Lashley to come out on top here, especially after getting the better of Strowman on the go-home Raw. Pick: Braun Strowman wins

50-man Battle Royal

AS: Though my partner below is picking AJ Styles, I am not aware of him being in this match. If he is ultimately involved, that would be my choice as well. However, based on the biggest name announced for this bout -- and with both Strowman and Lashley not in the mix -- I have to go with The Miz coming out on top. Clearly WWE will want a face to go over here, and Miz is an internationally known name -- at least in some areas. This is going to be a bleep-show of a match, but the A-Lister should come out on top. Pick: The Miz wins

JC: It's difficult to choose a winner when you're not really certain who will make up this gigantic field of competitors, but you can safely assume that they'll go with a babyface winner here for a feel-good moment. Since he's not scheduled for a singles match on the card, I'm gonna go with AJ Styles adding a Super ShowDown battle royal victory to his already impressive list of career accomplishments. He's reportedly battling through some nagging injuries, sure, but he could be easily protected in a match such as this. Pick: AJ Styles wins

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon

AS, JC: If they didn't put Drew McIntyre over Reigns at WrestleMania, they sure as hell aren't putting McMahon over Reigns here. Hopefully the match is at least better than that one, but I do not have high hopes. Pick: Roman Reigns wins

Triple H vs. Randy Orton

AS: Coming out of his big win against Batista at WrestleMania, the last thing Triple H needs is a win at a forgettable show such as this. Let's not forget that he put over John Cena in the first edition of Blood Money in the Sand, so there should really be no expectation that a current superstar in Orton falls to a part-timer like Haitch. Pick: Randy Orton wins

JC: I probably pondered the outcome of this match more than any other on the card because ... what do you even do here? Ultimately, what it came down to for me was the fact that Triple H has more potential to be featured in more prominent feuds on television as an authority figure in the future than Orton, who is merely now a solid, veteran hand to have on the SmackDown Live roster. It sounds insane to admit in 2019 that you should protect Triple H over Orton, but that's just where we are at the moment. So, the former leader of Evolution gets the nod here over his ex-protege and bitter rival. Pick: Triple H wins

Intercontinental Championship: Finn Balor (c) vs. Andrade

JC, AS: Balor is not going to lose for the first time as the Demon on the main roster during an event in Saudi Arabia. Period. End of story. The extremely gifted Andrade will look great in defeat, though. Pick: Finn Balor retains the title

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

JC, AS: So, for a bit of real-life context here: Kingston's main rival, Kevin Owens, reportedly refused to make the trip to Jeddah in support of his best friend Sami Zayn who is reportedly banned from appearing due to his Syrian heritage. Therefore, enter a returning Ziggler -- still a Raw superstar, mind you -- randomly showing up to play the foil to our babyface hero champion, claiming that his success and longevity in the company should have placed him in Kingston's current position. This will likely be nothing more than a one-off title match that was a quick fix, with Kingston keeping his amazing title run going a bit longer. Pick: Kofi Kingston retains the title

Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin

AS, JC: Whether Brock Lesnar cashes in before, during or after this match, I simply cannot see a scenario in which WWE is so close-minded as to believe that him walking out of this show with the universal title is a good idea. And if WWE's entire reason of giving Lesnar the Money in the Bank briefcase was to give him a reason to cash it in here, that's just as silly. Lesnar could have gotten a title shot anytime he wanted in kayfabe. Perhaps this is a more hopeful pick than it is a prediction, but we desperately need Rollins to walk out of this show with the championship. My guess is he does so by pinning Corbin in a triple threat match. Pick: Seth Rollins retains the title

The Undertaker vs. Goldberg

AS: The Undertaker just lost at the last event here, and while he has been losing a lot more recently, he's also still a somewhat-active member of the company. Goldberg, on the other hand, looked to have been done with WWE after his Lesnar feud and is now back just for a payday. Taker (a WWE guy) beating Goldberg (a long-time WCW guy) is the booking that I have to believe Vince McMahon wants unless they are planning to run this back here in November. As long as that's not the case, Taker needs a win here so he can build himself up for an eventual ... one day ... hopefully ... legitimate retirement match. Pick: The Undertaker wins

JC: I've been seeing that a lot of the logic here in regards to a prediction revolves around the notion that Vince McMahon will always put his top WWE superstars over notable ex-WCW talents (see: Sting vs. Triple H, WrestleMania 31), and that was an idea that I generally always subscribed to. I just think that this will be one exception to that rule, though, simply because I don't think this will be the last Goldberg match we'll ever see. I've truly believed since the seeds were planted back at the 2018 Hall of Fame ceremony that we're going to see a Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns one-on-one encounter some time in the future. If that's going to be the case, you have to let Goldberg go over the man who graciously put over Reigns to end WrestleMania 33 in 2017 in Orlando. Pick: Goldberg wins