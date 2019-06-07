2019 WWE Super ShowDown results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights
Live results, analysis, grades and highlights from Super ShowDown on Friday
WWE on takes its third foray into Saudi Arabia -- they may not want to say it, but we will -- with Super ShowDown set to air live Friday at 2 p.m. ET on the WWE Network. The card is actually loaded, which it should be considering WWE has been promoting it -- for better or worse (mostly worse) -- as a "WrestleMania equivalent" show. Goldberg will return to face The Undertaker for the first time ever, and there is a record 50-man battle royal set for the event, though no one knows exactly what that is going to look like.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Friday updating this story with live results and highlights along with a detailed recap and grades at the bottom of the post. Subscribe to the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast, and listen this week's episode below.
2019 WWE Super ShowDown matches
- The Undertaker vs. Goldberg
- Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin
- WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler
- Intercontinental Championship: "Demon" Finn Balor (c) vs. Andrade
- Triple H vs. Randy Orton
- Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon
- 50-man battle royal
- Braun Strowman vs. Bobbty Lashley
- Lars Sullivan vs. Lucha House Party
- The Usos vs. The Revival (Kickoff Show)
2019 WWE Super ShowDown live results, highlights
If you are unable to view the live updates or want to refresh the detailed results and grades updating throughout the show below the application, please click here.
