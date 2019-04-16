2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup results: Raw and SmackDown roster moves, news, changes, surprises

Now that WrestleMania 35 season has exited our lives, it's time to hit the reset button on the WWE main roster as we get set for the summer months and beyond. Of course, that means the annual Superstar Shakeup has arrived, as some fresh faces will be gracing the screens on the Raw and SmackDown Live brands in the very near future.

This year's Superstar Shakeup is a two-night event in the same venue as both Raw and SmackDown will emanate from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Throughout the course of the Superstar Shakeup, some careers will be changed for the better as we've seen how well a change of scenery can pay dividends for some of these performers. On the flip side, however, some moves could end up being disastrous for some, which makes this such an exciting gamble to watch play out. And of course, we may see our share of surprises in the form of NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live superstars getting the call-up to the big time.

CBS Sports will be following all the Superstar Shakeup moves throughout Monday and Tuesday, so stay tuned to this page for the latest updates as WWE releases them.

Check out our audio instant analysis of WrestleMania 35 from the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast below. Be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get podcasts.

New Raw superstars

AJ Styles: Promoted all night, Styles was revealed to be a surprise tag team partner for Roman Reigns and universal champion Seth Rollins in the main event. This is the first time since the brand split that "the face who runs the place" on the blue brand will be wearing red. It is a welcome change. Styles had gotten stale on SmackDown. The question is who WWE moves to Tuesday in order to compensate. Might it be ... Reigns?

The Miz: The show opened with Shane McMahon in the ring announcing the shakeup alongside his sister Stephanie when The Miz's music hit and the two continued their feud by brawling in and around the ring. The Miz has flipped between Raw and SmackDown every year since the brand split.

The Usos: Making their debut on Raw after being long-time SmackDown talents, the Usos beat Bobby Roode & Chad Gable and were a massive hit with the crowd. WWE reportedly promised to revitalize the tag team division, and Raw is where help was needed most.

War Raiders The Viking Experience: In one of the most confusing moments of the night, WWE introduced the NXT tag team champions as the newest members of Raw. Except that tag team did not have its names or its titles on the show. War Raiders became the much-worse Viking Experience. Hanson and Rowe became Ivar and Erik. They had a good showing in an eight-man tag team match, but the crowd was clearly dismayed by the changes.

Andrade (with Zelina Vega): After intercontinental champion Finn Balor hit the ring, Andrade debuted as his surprise opponent. With help from Vega (a huricanrana on the outside), Andrade beat the IC champ in a fantastic debut match that was almost too good for TV.

Rey Mysterio: With Elias in the ring discussing all the legends who have stopped him from performing, Mysterio returned to Raw to attack him. It was not long before Lars Sullivan came out and eventually took down Mysterio.

Lacey Evans: During a segment with Becky Lynch and Natalya, it was Evans who stole the show with a good promo. Included in that was an announcement that she is now a Raw superstar and wants that title from Lynch.

Naomi: Bayley needed a tag team partner as she was unable to reach Sasha Banks on the phone in a backstage segment. A debuting Naomi subbed in, and they beat the women's tag team champions The IIconics. Naomi and Jimmy Uso are married, so it's great that they get to be on the same brand.

Cedric Alexander: Though Alexander did not appear, the Raw commentary team made a big deal about his call-up from 205 Live. He deserves that kind of respect as Alexander is one of the best in-ring talents the company has at this time.

Eric Young: It was announced in a graphic that this "SAnitY member" had moved to Raw. There was no further explanation given about the future of SAnitY.

Additional names will be added to the Raw roster after the show.

Superstars in limbo

Ricochet, Aleister Black, Sami Zayn, Lars Sullivan and EC3 were all on the show, but it was not announced whether any of them were formally Raw superstars. That is certainly strange considering the shakeup "ends" on Tuesday night.

New SmackDown superstars

SmackDown Live additions will be updated on Tuesday night.