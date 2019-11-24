2019 WWE Survivor Series live stream, how to watch online, start time, card, matches, WWE Network
All the information you need to watch the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view on Sunday night
The Thanksgiving season means that the time has arrived for the annual return of one of the longest-running "big four" WWE pay-per-view events. WWE Survivor Series goes down on Sunday night from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, and for the first time in history its features a three-way brand battle between Raw, SmackDown and NXT after weeks of invasions by all sides on television.
While the "battle for brand supremacy" will rage on throughout the night, Brock Lesnar will also put the WWE championship on the line against Rey Mysterio in a no disqualification, no holds barred match and Daniel Bryan will challenge "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the universal championship. Adam Cole will also defend the NXT championship against Pete Dunne, who earned No. 1 contender status by emerging victorious from a triple threat bout at Saturday's NXT TakeOver: WarGames event.
Below is all the information you need to watch WWE Survivor Series live on Sunday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE Survivor Series predictions from the CBS Sports experts ahead of the show and check back in for live coverage of the event.
Watch 2019 WWE Survivor Series
Date: Sunday, Nov. 24
Location: Allstate Arena -- Rosemont, Illinois
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 5 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
2019 WWE Survivor Series match card
- WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Rey Mysterio (No holds barred, no disqualification)
- Universal Championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan
- Women's Champions: Becky Lynch (Raw) vs. Bayley (SmackDown) vs. Shayna Baszler (NXT)
- Mid-card Champions: AJ Styles (U.S.) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Intercontinental) vs. Roderick Strong (North American)
- Men's Tag Team Champions: The Viking Raiders (Raw) vs. The New Day (SmackDown) vs. Undisputed Era (NXT)
- Men's Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre & Ricochet) vs. Team Smackdown (Roman Reigns, King Corbin, Ali, Shorty G, and Braun Strowman) vs. Team NXT
- Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw (Charlotte Flair, Natalya, The Kabuki Warriors & Sarah Logan) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans & Nikki Cross) vs. Team NXT (Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Io Shirai & Bianca Belair)
- NXT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. Pete Dunne
- NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Lio Rush (c) vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa
