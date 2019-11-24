2019 WWE Survivor Series live stream, how to watch online, start time, card, matches, WWE Network

The Thanksgiving season means that the time has arrived for the annual return of one of the longest-running "big four" WWE pay-per-view events. WWE Survivor Series goes down on Sunday night from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, and for the first time in history its features a three-way brand battle between Raw, SmackDown and NXT after weeks of invasions by all sides on television.

While the "battle for brand supremacy" will rage on throughout the night, Brock Lesnar will also put the WWE championship on the line against Rey Mysterio in a no disqualification, no holds barred match and Daniel Bryan will challenge "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the universal championship. Adam Cole will also defend the NXT championship against Pete Dunne, who earned No. 1 contender status by emerging victorious from a triple threat bout at Saturday's NXT TakeOver: WarGames event.

Below is all the information you need to watch WWE Survivor Series live on Sunday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE Survivor Series predictions from the CBS Sports experts ahead of the show and check back in for live coverage of the event.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week. And be sure to listen to our audio preview of the Survivor Series card below.

Watch 2019 WWE Survivor Series

Date: Sunday, Nov. 24

Location: Allstate Arena -- Rosemont, Illinois

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 5 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

2019 WWE Survivor Series match card