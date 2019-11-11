2019 WWE Survivor Series matches, card, date, location, rumors, start time, predictions

The road to Survivor Series is off and running as the traditional "big four" shows to help close out the year is nearly upon us. Survivor Series is always a can't-miss event on the WWE schedule, but this year the anticipation is much higher than usual. That, of course, is because this year the field grows exponentially as the superstars from the NXT brand have been allowed to join the fold.

A battle between WWE champion Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio tops the card, but the highly-anticipated meetings between representatives from the three brands could steal headlines. WWE Survivor Series takes place Nov. 24 from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, and streams live on WWE Network with the main show beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

WWE Survivor Series matches

WWE Championship -- Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio: A showdown between Lesnar and Mysterio has been building since Sept. 30 when Lesnar attacked Mysterio and, more importantly, Mysterio's son Dominick. Mysterio brought in Cain Velasquez in an attempt to get revenge, but Lesnar again brutally attacked Dominick the week before defeating Velazquez in mere minutes at Crown Jewel. Mysterio beat Lesnar down with a chair following that match, and then again with a pipe on the follow-up edition of Raw before laying down the challenge for Survivor Series.

Women's Champions -- Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch: The first champion vs. champion vs. champion match announced for the event was this showdown between NXT champ Baszler, SmackDown champ Bayley and Raw champ Lynch. The personality differences at play are intriguing with former MMA fighter Baszler's brand of brutality set against Lynch's swaggering persona as "The Man" and Bayley's fan favorite-turned ruthless heel approach. Baszler will be only one night removed from her WarGames showdown at NXT TakeOver.

Men's Tag Team Champions -- The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day vs. Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly): Another showdown of brand champions pits the brute force of the Viking Raiders against the heralded accolades of New Day against the new school attack from two of NXT's most dominant stable.

Men's Survivor Series Elimination Match -- Team Raw (Seth Rollins & 4 TBD) vs. Team Smackdown vs. Team NXT: A traditional Survivor Series match featuring five-man teams with the added twist of a third brand. This would be a fitting place for superstars in need of a spotlight such as Ali, Ricochet, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle and more. Seth Rollins is confirmed as the captain of Team Raw.

Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match -- Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks & 4 TBD) vs. Team NXT: Same as the men's match, there is more than enough talent deserving of a big match. Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Lacey Evans, Fire & Desire, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae and more could all be in line for the match. Sasha Banks is confirmed as the captain of Team SmackDown.

WWE Survivor Series predictions

Universal Championship -- "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan: Wyatt attacked Bryan backstage at SmackDown on Nov. 8, seemingly setting up his next opponent for the universal title. Bryan is tangled up with Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, which will could play into the story somehow.