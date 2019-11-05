2019 WWE Survivor Series matches, card, date, location, start time, rumors, predictions

WWE is on the road to Survivor Series, which this year will feature a showdown between Raw, SmackDown and NXT. The inclusion of the WWE's third brand marks a first for one of the promotion's traditional "big four" pay-per-views. With the brand war theme, fans will be treated to a host of unique first-time matches.

A battle between WWE champion Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio tops the card, but the highly-anticipated meetings between representatives from the three brands could steal headlines. WWE Survivor Series takes place Nov. 24 from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, and streams live on WWE Network with the main show beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

WWE Survivor Series matches

WWE Championship -- Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio: A showdown between Lesnar and Mysterio has been building since Sept. 30 when Lesnar attacked Mysterio and, more importantly, Mysterio's son Dominick. Mysterio brought in Cain Velasquez in an attempt to get revenge, but Lesnar again brutally attacked Dominick the week before defeating Velazquez in mere minutes at Crown Jewel. Mysterio beat Lesnar down with a chair following that match, and then again with a pipe on the follow-up edition of Raw before laying down the challenge for Survivor Series.

Women's Champions -- Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch: The first champion vs. champion vs. champion match announced for the event was this showdown between NXT champ Baszler, SmackDown champ Bayley and Raw champ Lynch. The personality differences at play are intriguing with former MMA fighter Baszler's brand of brutality set against Lynch's swaggering persona as "The Man" and Bayley's fan favorite-turned ruthless heel approach. Baszler will be only one night removed from her WarGames showdown at NXT TakeOver.

Men's Tag Team Champions -- The Viking Raiders vs. The Revival vs. Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly): Another showdown of brand champions pits the brute force of the Viking Raiders against the old school technical approach of The Revival against the new school attack from two of NXT's most dominant stable.

WWE Survivor Series predictions

Men's Survivor Series Elimination Match -- Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown vs. Team NXT: Expect traditional Survivor Series matches featuring five-man teams with the added twist of a third brand. This would be a fitting place for superstars in need of a spotlight such as Ali, Ricochet, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle and more.

Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match -- Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown vs. Team NXT: Same as the men's match, there is more than enough talent deserving of a big match. Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Lacey Evans, Fire & Desire, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae and more could all be in line for the match.

NXT Championship -- Seth Rollins vs. Adam Cole: Things were left unresolved between Cole and Rollins on the Nov. 4 edition of Raw with the two battling before Rollins won via disqualification. Why not run it back one more time on the big stage? Cole defeated Daniel Bryan in a great match on the Nov. 1 SmackDown card, but throwing Bryan in to the mix would bring the three brands together in match with massive potential if it's not a one-on-one rematch between Cole and Rollins.