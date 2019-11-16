2019 WWE Survivor Series matches, card, location, date, rumors, predictions, start time

One of the most anticipated pay-per-views on the WWE calendar is nearly upon us. Survivor Series is set to go down on Sunday, Nov. 24 in the Chicago area, as the annual event gets a little bigger this year. Simply a Raw vs. SmackDown affair in recent years, the 2019 edition of Survivor Series will see NXT join the brand war while it sees its presence continue to grow on the USA Network. Survivor Series is always a must-see show, and the addition of the black and gold brand has some fans more excited than ever as the battle for brand supremacy wages on in 2019.

A battle between WWE champion Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio also tops the card, but the highly-anticipated meetings between representatives from the three brands could steal headlines. WWE Survivor Series takes place Nov. 24 from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, and streams live on WWE Network with the main show beginning at 7 p.m. ET and the kickoff show leading us in two hours prior at 5 p.m.

WWE Survivor Series matches

WWE Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Rey Mysterio: A showdown between Lesnar and Mysterio has been building since Sept. 30 when Lesnar attacked Mysterio and, more importantly, Mysterio's son Dominick. Mysterio brought in Cain Velasquez in an attempt to get revenge, but Lesnar again brutally attacked Dominick the week before defeating Velazquez in mere minutes at Crown Jewel. Mysterio beat Lesnar down with a chair following that match, and then again with a pipe on the follow-up edition of Raw before laying down the challenge for Survivor Series.

Universal Championship -- "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan: It didn't take long for Wyatt to target his first victim as a member of the SmackDown brand. He immediately set his sights on Bryan, attacking him during a backstage segment. On the ensuing SmackDown episode, Bryan and Wyatt set up the universal title match during a main event segment on "Miz TV."

Women's Champions -- Becky Lynch (Raw) vs. Bayley (SmackDown) vs. Shayna Baszler (NXT): The first champion vs. champion vs. champion match announced for the event was this showdown between NXT champ Baszler, SmackDown champ Bayley and Raw champ Lynch. The personality differences at play are intriguing with former MMA fighter Baszler's brand of brutality set against Lynch's swaggering persona as "The Man" and Bayley's fan favorite-turned ruthless heel approach. Baszler will be only one night removed from her WarGames showdown at NXT TakeOver.

Mid-card Champions -- AJ Styles (U.S.) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Intercontinental) vs. Roderick Strong (North American): If you're looking for you're lock for match of the night then, well ... these three names are more than enough. Three of the most talented in-ring performers that this generation has seen are set to square off, and it's almost a guarantee that this will be the one we're all talking about coming out of Survivor Series as one of the best matches we've witnessed all year.

Men's Tag Team Champions -- The Viking Raiders (Raw) vs. The New Day (SmackDown) vs. Undisputed Era (NXT): Another showdown of brand champions pits the brute force of the Viking Raiders against the heralded accolades of New Day against the new school attack from two of NXT's most dominant stable.

Men's Survivor Series Elimination Match -- Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre & Ricochet) vs. Team Smackdown (Roman Reigns, King Corbin, Ali, Shorty G, and Braun Strowman) vs. Team NXT: A traditional Survivor Series match featuring five-man teams with the added twist of a third brand. The Raw team was filled out during the Nov. 11 edition of the flagship show that was pre-taped in Manchester, England while Team SmackDown was revealed on the Nov. 12 edition of "WWE Backstage." Who will comprise team NXT is still a mystery, though names such as Keith Lee and Matt Riddle seem very solid choices for the match.

Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match -- Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans +1 TBD) vs. Team NXT: Sasha Banks will captain the blue brand women, though there is still one slot left on her side. With time running out until Survivor Series, we still await the women who will be representing both Raw and NXT.

WWE Survivor Series predictions

NXT Cruiserweight Championship -- Lio Rush (c) vs. Angel Garza: These two squared off during a recent episode of NXT, with Rush retaining his championship, but not without some controversy as Garza was able to get his foot on the rope as the referee failed to witness. This should likely be a kickoff show match -- and a great one at that -- to get the Chicago crown fired up for the amazing show on paper.