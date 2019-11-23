2019 WWE Survivor Series matches, card, start time, predictions, date, location, rumors

After a long wait and some pretty interesting build, we have finally arrived at Survivor Series weekend. The second-longest running pay-per-view in WWE is set to go down on Sunday night in the Chicago area, and once again the running theme is brand supremacy. This year, though, the stakes were greatly raised. On Sunday, it won't just be Raw and SmackDown battling one another, rather the 2019 edition of the event will see the inclusion of the NXT brand for the first time in history. With NXT, this card, on paper, has shaped out to potentially be one for the ages.

A battle between WWE champion Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio also tops the card, but the highly-anticipated meetings between representatives from the three brands could steal headlines. WWE Survivor Series takes place Nov. 24 from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, and streams live on WWE Network with the main show beginning at 7 p.m. ET and the kickoff show leading us in two hours prior at 5 p.m.

WWE Survivor Series matches

WWE Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Rey Mysterio (No holds barred, no disqualification): A showdown between Lesnar and Mysterio has been building since Sept. 30 when Lesnar attacked Mysterio and, more importantly, Mysterio's son Dominick. Mysterio brought in Cain Velasquez in an attempt to get revenge, but Lesnar again brutally attacked Dominick the week before defeating Velazquez in mere minutes at Crown Jewel. Mysterio beat Lesnar down with a chair following that match, and then again with a pipe on the follow-up edition of Raw before laying down the challenge for Survivor Series.

Universal Championship -- "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan: It didn't take long for Wyatt to target his first victim as a member of the SmackDown brand. He immediately set his sights on Bryan, attacking him during a backstage segment. On the ensuing SmackDown episode, Bryan and Wyatt set up the universal title match during a main event segment on "Miz TV."

Women's Champions -- Becky Lynch (Raw) vs. Bayley (SmackDown) vs. Shayna Baszler (NXT): The first champion vs. champion vs. champion match announced for the event was this showdown between NXT champ Baszler, SmackDown champ Bayley and Raw champ Lynch. The personality differences at play are intriguing with former MMA fighter Baszler's brand of brutality set against Lynch's swaggering persona as "The Man" and Bayley's fan favorite-turned ruthless heel approach. Baszler will be only one night removed from her WarGames showdown at NXT TakeOver.

Mid-card Champions -- AJ Styles (U.S.) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Intercontinental) vs. Roderick Strong (North American): If you're looking for your lock for match of the night then, well ... these three names are more than enough. Three of the most talented in-ring performers that this generation has seen are set to square off, and it's almost a guarantee that this will be the one we're all talking about coming out of Survivor Series as one of the best matches we've witnessed all year.

Men's Tag Team Champions -- The Viking Raiders (Raw) vs. The New Day (SmackDown) vs. Undisputed Era (NXT): Another showdown of brand champions pits the brute force of the Viking Raiders against the heralded accolades of New Day against the new school attack from two of NXT's most dominant stable.

Men's Survivor Series Elimination Match -- Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre & Ricochet) vs. Team Smackdown (Roman Reigns, King Corbin, Ali, Shorty G, and Braun Strowman) vs. Team NXT: A traditional Survivor Series match featuring five-man teams with the added twist of a third brand. The Raw team was filled out during the Nov. 11 edition of the flagship show that was pre-taped in Manchester, England while Team SmackDown was revealed on the Nov. 12 edition of "WWE Backstage." Who will comprise team NXT is still a mystery, though names such as Keith Lee and Matt Riddle seem very solid choices for the match.

Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match -- Team Raw (Charlotte Flair, Natalya, The Kabuki Warriors & Sarah Logan) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans & Nikki Cross) vs. Team NXT (Rhea Ripley & 4 TBD: Banks will captain the blue brand women, and she recently filled out her team with the addition of Cross. With time running out until Survivor Series, we still await the women who will be representing both Raw and NXT. On the go-home Raw, it was revealed that Flair will lead the Raw women into battle, and on the final SmackDown, Ripley confirmed herself as the captain for the black and gold.

NXT Championship -- Adam Cole (c) vs. TBD: Killian Dain, Damian Priest and Pete Dunne are facing off at NXT TakeOver: WarGames to determine who will get a title shot at Survivor Series. Any of the three men would be intriguing choices, and fans will learn a bit about where WWE sees each man when it comes to being given a spotlight match on a major pay-per-view. Meanwhile, Cole can be crossed off from participating in the elimination match.

WWE Survivor Series predictions

NXT Cruiserweight Championship -- Lio Rush (c) vs. Angel Garza: These two squared off during a recent episode of NXT, with Rush retaining his championship, but not without some controversy as Garza was able to get his foot on the rope as the referee failed to witness. This should likely be a kickoff show match -- and a great one at that -- to get the Chicago crown fired up for the amazing show on paper.