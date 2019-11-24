2019 WWE Survivor Series matches, card, start time, predictions, location, date, rumors

The annual WWE Survivor Series event is one of the most anticipated match cards of the entire year, and here in 2019, the festivities will be growing even larger. We're sticking with the running theme of determining brand supremacy, but this year, the black and gold NXT brand will be joining the fold. With the inclusion of NXT for the first time in history, we're being treated to matches that not too long ago many of us could only dreamed of witnessing.

A battle between WWE champion Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio also tops the card, but the highly-anticipated meetings between representatives from the three brands could steal headlines. WWE Survivor Series takes place Nov. 24 from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, and streams live on WWE Network with the main show beginning at 7 p.m. ET and the kickoff show leading us in two hours prior at 5 p.m.

WWE Survivor Series matches

WWE Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Rey Mysterio (No holds barred, no disqualification): A showdown between Lesnar and Mysterio has been building since Sept. 30 when Lesnar attacked Mysterio and, more importantly, Mysterio's son Dominick. Mysterio brought in Cain Velasquez in an attempt to get revenge, but Lesnar again brutally attacked Dominick the week before defeating Velazquez in mere minutes at Crown Jewel. Mysterio beat Lesnar down with a chair following that match, and then again with a pipe on the follow-up edition of Raw before laying down the challenge for Survivor Series.

Universal Championship -- "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan: It didn't take long for Wyatt to target his first victim as a member of the SmackDown brand. He immediately set his sights on Bryan, attacking him during a backstage segment. On the ensuing SmackDown episode, Bryan and Wyatt set up the universal title match during a main event segment on "Miz TV."

Women's Champions -- Becky Lynch (Raw) vs. Bayley (SmackDown) vs. Shayna Baszler (NXT): The first champion vs. champion vs. champion match announced for the event was this showdown between NXT champ Baszler, SmackDown champ Bayley and Raw champ Lynch. The personality differences at play are intriguing with former MMA fighter Baszler's brand of brutality set against Lynch's swaggering persona as "The Man" and Bayley's fan favorite-turned ruthless heel approach. Baszler will be only one night removed from her WarGames showdown at NXT TakeOver.

Mid-card Champions -- AJ Styles (U.S.) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Intercontinental) vs. Roderick Strong (North American): If you're looking for your lock for match of the night then, well ... these three names are more than enough. Three of the most talented in-ring performers that this generation has seen are set to square off, and it's almost a guarantee that this will be the one we're all talking about coming out of Survivor Series as one of the best matches we've witnessed all year.

Men's Survivor Series Elimination Match -- Raw (Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre & Ricochet) vs. SmackDown (Roman Reigns, King Corbin, Ali, Shorty G, and Braun Strowman) vs. NXT (TBA): A traditional Survivor Series match featuring five-man teams with the added twist of a third brand. The Raw team was filled out during the Nov. 11 edition of the flagship show that was pre-taped in Manchester, England while Team SmackDown was revealed on the Nov. 12 edition of "WWE Backstage." Who will comprise team NXT is still a mystery, though names such as Keith Lee and Matt Riddle seem very solid choices for the match.

Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match -- Raw (Charlotte Flair, Natalya, The Kabuki Warriors & Sarah Logan) vs. SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans & Nikki Cross) vs. NXT (Rhea Ripley, Candice LaRae, Biance Belair, Io Shirai, Toni Storm): Banks will captain the blue brand women, and she recently filled out her team with the addition of Cross. Flair is set to lead the Raw team, as evidenced on the go-home show of SmackDown on Friday. The NXT team was announced after TakeOver: WarGames 3 on Saturday with Ripley as captain.

NXT Championship -- Adam Cole (c) vs. Pete Dunne: On Saturday night, Dunne beat Killian Dain and Damian Priest in a triple threat match to become the No. 1 contender. Dunne made the most sense going in as a natural face to go up against the heel in Cole, but he's also the longest-reigning and most dominant NXT UK champion in history. Will there be a title change on one of WWE's biggest PPVs of the year?

Men's Tag Team Champions -- The Viking Raiders (Raw) vs. The New Day (SmackDown) vs. Undisputed Era (NXT) [Kickoff Show]: Another showdown of brand champions pits the brute force of the Viking Raiders against the heralded accolades of New Day against the new school attack from two of NXT's most dominant stable.

NXT Cruiserweight Championship -- Lio Rush (c) vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa [Kickoff Show]: This triple threat bout was added to the card hours before the show was set to air on Sunday, and should be an action-packed match to get the Chicago crowd's blood pumping. Rush should easily retain here, though, as his program with Angel Garza is just beginning to heat up.

Battle royal -- Participants TBA [Kickoff Show]