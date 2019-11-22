2019 WWE Survivor Series predictions, matches, card, start time, date, location, PPV preview

The second-longest running pay-per-view in WWE invades the Windy City on Sunday when Survivor Series emanates from Allstate Arena just outside of Chicago. This year's card holds much bigger implications when it comes to the traditional Survivor Series style bouts matching up brand versus brand when you consider WWE has elevated NXT from developmental status to an equal playing field opposite Raw and SmackDown. Along with the various multi-participant matches, the likely main event should come down to Brock Lesnar defending his WWE championship in a no holds barred match against Rey Mysterio or "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defending his universal championship against Daniel Bryan.

Survivor Series will begin at 7 p.m. ET with the show expected to last anywhere from 3.5-4 hours, not counting the kickoff show, which starts two hours prior to the main card at 5 p.m. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Sunday with live results, highlights and analysis.

For now, let's take a look at how our CBS Sports experts believe Survivor Series will play out this weekend.

2019 WWE Survivor Series predictions

NXT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. TBD (Pete Dunne, Damian Priest or Killian Dain)

Not knowing who Cole will be defending the title against doesn't matter. This is a showcase spot for the NXT champion who will win a short, competitive match over whomever earns their shot at NXT TakeOver: WarGames the night prior. Pick: Adam Cole retains the title -- Brent Brookhouse (also Brian Campbell)

The easy answer is to expect Cole to retain his title, particularly because his opponent is not known at this time. But Cole having to defend the strap just 24 hours removed from a WarGames match -- and three days removed from a ladder match -- gives him every out for dropping the title. Dunne, who I am predicting to win the triple threat No. 1 contendership match at WarGames, has some backing of his own in Tyler Bate (and perhaps Trent Seven shows up as well) to negate a potential Undisputed Era interference. Cole has been a great champion, and he has a legitimate argument for "wrestler of the year," but Dunne would do great with the belt, and it would be nice to see a fresh change in direction for NXT coming out of Survivor Series. Pick: Pete Dunne wins the title -- Adam Silverstein (also Jack Crosby)

Tag Team Champions: The Viking Raiders (Raw) vs. The New Day (SmackDown) vs. Undisputed Era (NXT)

I'm a little less certain about this pick after Undisputed Era got the win over The Revival on NXT's go-home show. Again, I'm feeling a running theme of Undisputed Era proving its dominance at a show featuring "main roster" talent. Returning to NXT normalcy as the faction with all the titles and a perfect Survivor Series record just works. Pick: Undisputed Era wins -- Brookhouse (also Campbell)

New Day absolutely does not need any sort of rub out of this match in the form of a victory, so that narrows it down to either the Raw tag team champions or the NXT tag team champs. Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly will stand out the most in this one from an in-ring ability perspective and gain a lot of new fans in the process, but ultimately, WWE has done an amazing job thus far of pushing The Viking Raiders as a dominant force akin to the way The Road Warriors ran roughshod over the territories in the 1980s. Erik & Ivar pick up another notable victory here on the Survivor Series stage, and then we all assume they get set for the impending program we're all anticipating with AOP. Pick: The Viking Raiders win -- Crosby (also Silverstein)

Mid-card Champions: AJ Styles (U.S.; Raw) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (IC; SmackDown) vs. Roderick Strong (North American; NXT)

The best part about these triple threat "all-star game" matches featuring top superstars across three brands is that no one gets hurt by losing. This one in particular brings the potential to steal the show considering just how great a technician Strong is opposite a top-flight worker like Styles. But the real intrigue could come in the form of seeing former Japan rivals Styles and Nakamura have the type of match that they were never quite allowed to during their WWE feud in 2018 that was overshadowed by a gratuitous amount of low blows. Pick: Shinsuke Nakamura wins -- Campbell

The careful handling of Undisputed Era should continue through the entirety of Survivor Series. Strong can hang in the ring with anybody, even a great talent like Styles and a still-good-but-faded star like Nakamura. I think Strong will serve as the workhorse in the match, carrying more than his weight in a potentially show-stealing match. As much logic as you try to put into these matches, the very temporary nature of almost everything on the card means it's often a losing game where you have to go with a gut feeling. I'm putting my eggs in the basket of Undisputed Era at Survivor Series. Pick: Roderick Strong wins -- Brookhouse

Truth be told, it doesn't concern me who comes out on top in this match; I'm just like everyone else, simply anticipating these three go in there on one of the biggest stages and stealing the show. That said, if I must make a choice, I'm gonna lean towards Styles coming earning the victory after what will likely be one of the best matches we've seen all year. Pick: AJ Styles wins -- Crosby (also Silverstein)

Women's Champions: Becky Lynch (Raw) vs. Bayley (SmackDown) vs. Shayna Baszler (NXT)

Throughout the entirety of this invasion program, Baszler has been presented to a new audience as the badass that she is, and I don't think that's to make up for an eventual loss here in this match. As a matter of fact, I think she'll be pushed as even more of a serious threat going forward by earning the victory. The deciding fall should come over Bayley, however, as there's a lot more to revisit in the future between Baszler and Lynch, which may also see the inclusion of Ronda Rousey upon her eventual return to action to make it all even more interesting. Pick: Shayna Baszler wins -- Crosby (also Campbell, Silverstein)

Lynch is the bigger star, but Bayley's character would get the biggest benefit from coming out of this match a winner and suffer most from a loss. While that often doesn't mean anything in WWE decision-making, I think there's a level of common sense to Bayley managing to steal a win here and build her heel character even more. Baszler is a tremendous talent, but she can afford to eat a pin here and go back to NXT still a dominant champion. Pick: Bayley wins -- Brookhouse

Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw (Charlotte Flair, Natalya, The Kabuki Warriors & Sarah Logan) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke & Carmella) vs. Team NXT (TBD)

I'd love to choose a clean sweep for NXT in these traditional Survivor Series matches, but the construction of this match kept pulling me away from that choice for one reason: the women's tag team titles. I feel as if they'll revisit the angle of Flair and Nattie defeating The Kabuki Warriors on Raw a few weeks ago, setting them up as the next challengers for the women's tag team championship. A good way to get that started is to maybe have all four women as the sole survivors of the Raw team in dominant fashion with only Sarah Logan suffering elimination, or simply allow Flair and Nattie to stand tall while focusing on the tension during the match. Pick: Team Raw wins -- Crosby (also Campbell, Silverstein, Brookhouse)

Men's Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Ricochet & Drew McIntyre) vs. Team SmackDown (Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, Mustafa alI & Shorty G) vs. Team NXT (TBD)

This one is simple, and it all comes down to the match competitors. In order to pick a team other than SmackDown winning, you have to believe that there will be eliminations for both Reigns and Strowman. Unless Strowman turned heel (again, ugh) on Reigns and eliminated him directly (perhaps along with help from Corbin), I don't see how that would go down. Therefore, by default, it makes sense for the brand with two semi-unbeatable stars -- and now on Fox -- to go over. It would be great if they allow Shorty G to shine in the match, but unfortunately, I see him taking an early elimination after gaining one or two of his own. Pick: Team SmackDown wins -- Silverstein (also Campbell)

It's awfully difficult to justify picking a team in which we currently have no idea who its competitors are, so I'm gonna base this off one man and one man alone coming out with the victory for his team and looking like an absolute star: Velveteen Dream. I will make the bold prediction that he will not be the fourth member of Team Ciampa on Saturday night at TakeOver, rather he'll lead the charge for this team on Sunday in his return to action as he has been reportedly been dealing with a back injury. We've all realized for a good amount of time that Dream is a future face of this company, and you push that narrative on Sunday by having him earn the pinfall over either a Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins in this elimination match setting. Dream may very well not be back until 2020 as has been speculated, but within this mysterious scenario that surrounds NXT, a bold prediction of a return is necessary. Pick: Team NXT wins -- Crosby (also Brookhouse)

Universal Championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

Although the idea of seeing Wyatt effectively squash Bryan in order to keep his new character looking as strong as possible seems equally safe and likely, it would be hard to make any kind of case for Bryan leaving as champion. Wyatt is reborn and without question the most over superstar in the company at the moment. The only real drama here is whether the storyline will allow for some form of brainwashing that leads to Bryan turning heel again and joining forces with Wyatt for the first time since their short and memorable union within the Wyatt Family in early 2014. Pick: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt retains the title -- Campbell (also, Silverstein, Brookhouse, Crosby)

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Rey Mysterio (No holds barred, no disqualification)

Despite seemingly constantly holding one of WWE's heavyweight titles, Lesnar rarely loses. His reigns are long, often arduous and generally bother fans due to his infrequent appearances on television. Sunday is an opportunity for WWE to do something different and long appropriate -- take the title off Lesnar and pop the crowd in a major way. Mysterio has been in relative purgatory since rejoining WWE, but he remains a massive fan favorite, and the crowd would explode with a victory. Lesnar does not need the title to be a top draw for the company, and matches involving Lesnar do not require a title to be seen as important. Moving the title off Lesnar to Mysterio -- likely with the help of either Cain Velasquez or Dominic Mysterio (this is a no holds barred, no disqualification match after all) sets the title on a new course and Lesnar for a rematch with Velasquez at WrestleMania. Do it. Pick: Rey Mysterio wins the title -- Silverstein (also Campbell, Brookhouse, Crosby)