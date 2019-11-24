2019 WWE Survivor Series results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights

WWE's final major pay-per-view of 2019 -- the second-longest running show in company history -- goes down Sunday night from just outside Chicago as Survivor Series emanates from Rosemont, Illinois. The show, which has become a "battle for brand supremacy" over the last few years, is incorporating a third brand for the first time as superstars from Raw, SmackDown and NXT will go head-to-head in a variety of matches on the PPV.

In addition to those brand battles, the three major men's titles will be defended as Brock Lesnar puts his WWE championship up for grabs in a no holds barred match against Rey Mysterio, the universal championship is on the line as "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defends against Daniel Bryan, and Adam Cole defends his NXT championship against Pete Dunne just one night after competing at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 3. With so few titles on the line, one would expect a major change at some point during the show.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday updating this story with live results and highlights along with a detailed recap and grades at the bottom of the post. Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- and check out our WWE Survivor Series preview audio below.

2019 WWE Survivor Series matches

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Rey Mysterio (No Holds Barred)



Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Rey Mysterio (No Holds Barred) Universal Championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan



"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan Women's Champions: Becky Lynch (Raw) vs. Bayley (SD) vs. Shayna Baszler (NXT)



Becky Lynch (Raw) vs. Bayley (SD) vs. Shayna Baszler (NXT) Mid-card Champions: AJ Styles (Raw) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (SD) vs. Roderick Strong (NXT)

AJ Styles (Raw) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (SD) vs. Roderick Strong (NXT) Men's Survivor Series Elimination: Raw (Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre & Ricochet) vs. SD (Roman Reigns, King Corbin, Ali, Shorty G & Braun Strowman) vs. NXT (Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, Damian Priest, WALTER)



Raw (Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre & Ricochet) vs. SD (Roman Reigns, King Corbin, Ali, Shorty G & Braun Strowman) vs. NXT (Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, Damian Priest, WALTER) Women's Survivor Series Elimination: Raw (Charlotte Flair, Natalya, The Kabuki Warriors & Sarah Logan) vs. SD (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans & Nikki Cross) vs. NXT (Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Io Shirai & Bianca Belair)



Raw (Charlotte Flair, Natalya, The Kabuki Warriors & Sarah Logan) vs. SD (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans & Nikki Cross) vs. NXT (Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Io Shirai & Bianca Belair) NXT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. Pete Dunne

Adam Cole (c) vs. Pete Dunne Tag Team Champions: Viking Raiders (Raw) vs. New Day (SD) vs. Undisputed Era (NXT) [Kickoff Show]



2019 WWE Survivor Series live results, highlights

If you are unable to view the live coverage below or want to refresh the detailed results and grades updating at the bottom of this story, please click here.

2019 WWE Survivor Series recap, grades

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (SD) win the Tag Team Battle Royal [Kickoff Show]: NXT was the first brand eliminated, leaving two teams each from Raw and SmackDown. Street Profits then eliminated Revival to give Raw a 2-1 advantage. The OC ate a Zig-Zag and superkick from Ziggler, leaving his team with Roode and the Street Profits remaining. Angelo Dawkins dodged a superkick that landed on Roode and knocked him through the middle rope, gbut as Montez Ford went for a frog splash, Roode pushed him off. Luckily, Ford landed on the ring apron. But just as he landed the frog splash on Ziggler, Roode ran into the ring to toss Ford over the top rope. Nothing spectacular here but entertaining enough with the right two teams there in the end. Grade: C | Order of elimination: Forgotten Sons (NXT), Lucha House Party (SD), Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins (Raw), Imperium (NXT), Heavy Machinery (SD), Breezango (NXT), Revival (SD), The OC (Raw), Street Profits (Raw)

Cruiserweight Championship -- Lio Rush (c) def. Kalisto (via pinfall) and Akira Tozawa to retain the title [Kickoff Show]: Rush put NXT on the scoreboard with this win, which featured an expected amount of high spots and car-wreck energy despite the fact that the crowd never quite got fully invested. Rush delivered the spot of the match when he landed an insane double Spanish Fly off the top rope. The finish came after Kalisto hit Tozawa with Salida del Sol in the center of the ring just as an opportunistic Rush frog splashed Kalisto with the Final Hour from the top rope to steal the pin. Grade: B

2019 WWE Survivor Series scorecard