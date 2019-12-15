2019 WWE TLC live stream, how to watch online, start time, card, matches, WWE Network

The final WWE pay-per-view of 2019 takes place Sunday night when TLC goes down from Target Center in Minneapolis. The annual PPV features two tables, ladders and chairs matches, a ladder match and a tables match, making it a dream card on paper for fans of the WWE's brand of car-crash wrestling.

King Corbin and Roman Reigns meet in one tables, ladders and chairs match while The Kabuki Warriors put the women's tag team championship on the line against Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair in the other. Rusev and Bobby Lashley will battle to see who the first man is to put the other through a table, and The Revival attempt to win back the SmackDown tag belts from New Day in a ladder match.

Watch 2019 WWE TLC

Date: Sunday, Dec. 15
Location: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android 

2019 WWE TLC match card

  • Non-Title Match: Bray Wyatt (c) vs. The Miz
  • Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Tables, ladders and chairs match)
  • WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: New Day (c) vs. The Revival (Ladder match)
  • WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair (Tables, ladders and chairs match)
  • Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley (Tables match)
  • Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy
  • Raw Tag Team Championship: The Viking Raiders (c) vs. TBD (Open challenge)
  • Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo (Kickoff show)
