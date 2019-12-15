2019 WWE TLC live stream, how to watch online, start time, card, matches, WWE Network

The final WWE pay-per-view of 2019 takes place Sunday night when TLC goes down from Target Center in Minneapolis. The annual PPV features two tables, ladders and chairs matches, a ladder match and a tables match, making it a dream card on paper for fans of the WWE's brand of car-crash wrestling.

King Corbin and Roman Reigns meet in one tables, ladders and chairs match while The Kabuki Warriors put the women's tag team championship on the line against Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair in the other. Rusev and Bobby Lashley will battle to see who the first man is to put the other through a table, and The Revival attempt to win back the SmackDown tag belts from New Day in a ladder match.

Watch 2019 WWE TLC

Date: Sunday, Dec. 15

Location: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

2019 WWE TLC match card