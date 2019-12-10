2019 WWE TLC matches, card, date, location, predictions, rumors, PPV start time

We're nearing that time of year again when snow falls, Christmas music becomes inescapable and WWE gives fans some good old-fashioned car crash wrestling at the annual TLC pay-per-view. Tables, Ladders and Chairs will be in play in at least one -- though likely more -- match on the final PPV of the calendar year as WWE ticks closer to the Road to WrestleMania. This year's WWE TLC event is set to take place on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The main card for the PPV will begin at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff show leading us in one hour prior at 6 p.m.

Though the TLC PPV is drawing near, it has taken a while for matches to be officially announced. Let's take a look at what we know we can expect on Sunday and share some predictions for additional matches that could be added to the card.

WWE TLC matches

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. The Miz in a non-title match: With Daniel Bryan taken out by "The Fiend," WWE pulled a surprise by having Wyatt -- the man, not "The Fiend" -- target Miz's family on SmackDown. This led to the making official of Miz vs. Wyatt at the pay-per-vies.

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair (Tables, Ladders, Chairs): Flair has struggled to deal with the green mist of Asuka in recent weeks and came up short in a handicap match with the champs. Lynch also took a beating in a handicap match against the champs; she won the match by DQ but was put through a table afterward. Now, the four women enter a high-stakes, high-risk match.

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Tables, Ladders, Chairs): Reigns and Corbin meet in a tables, ladders and chairs match after weeks of hit-or-miss segments on SmackDown, not limited to Corbin placing puppy noises over the logo of "The Big Dog" and covering Reigns in dog food in Corbin's attempt to "humiliate" him.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- New Day (c) vs. The Revival: Here we are again with another tag title match between these old rivals. The Revival punched their ticket to the title shot by defeating Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party and Ali & Shorty G in an elimination match on the Dec. 6 edition of SmackDown.

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley (Tables Match): This feud needs a big payoff or at least something masquerading as such if it will continue to drag on past TLC. As one of the centerpiece feuds of Raw, this was bound to get a stipulation and a tables match is what WWE landed on following Rusev putting Lashley through a table during the signing of his and Lana's divorce papers.

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy: Murphy was one of very few men willing to pick a fight with Black, leading to a showdown between the two at TLC, which was announced on the Dec. 9 edition of WWE Raw.

WWE TLC predictions

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans: Evans made her intention to challenge for Bayley's title clear on SmackDown. While this feels like an unearned face turn for Evans, it seems to be the program for the pay-per-view.