2019 WWE TLC matches, card, rumors, start time, predictions, location, date

We're nearing that time of year again when snow falls, Christmas music becomes inescapable and WWE gives fans some good old-fashioned car crash wrestling at the annual TLC pay-per-view. Tables, Ladders and Chairs will be in play in at least one -- though likely more -- match on the final PPV of the calendar year as WWE ticks closer to the Road to WrestleMania. This year's WWE TLC event is set to take place on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The main card for the PPV will begin at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff show leading us in one hour prior at 6 p.m.

Though the TLC PPV is drawing near, no matches have been confirmed at this time. But, let's have a look now at some of the matches we may witness come Dec. 15 in Minneapolis by playing off some hints we've been given on television.

WWE TLC matches

No matches have been confirmed for the 2019 TLC card.

WWE TLC predictions

Universal Championship -- Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan (TLC match): The 2018 edition of TLC saw three variations of ladder matches -- two TLC and one standard ladder match -- and it seems fair to anticipate a similar route this year. Wyatt and Bryan need a stipulation for the top title that will be defended on the show, so why not the PPV's eponymous match?

Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins vs. AOP: Rollins hasn't yet pulled the trigger on his heel turn, leaving some doubt on if he has aligned with AOP and spurred on the attacks on Owens. The two teaming against AOP makes sense in moving the story ahead, whether the heel turn completes for Rollins or just continues to be teased.

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair (Ladder match): Flair has struggled to deal with the green mist of Asuka in recent weeks, and came up short in a handicap match with the champs. There's no "mist match," and the women deserve a highspot-filled bout on the card. No other rivalry in WWE fits the bill for this type of match, and there's not enough time left for any other pairing to build to one.

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Tables match): Reigns and Corbin will almost certainly clash at the card after several weeks of antagonism by this year's King of the Ring. There are two wild card elements here: 1) Will there be a stipulation for the clash? 2) Will WWE make this a 3-on-1 handicap match with Reigns facing Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode?

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans: Evans made her intention to challenge for Bayley's title clear on SmackDown. While this feels like an unearned face turn for Evans, it seems to be the program for the pay-per-view.

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley (TLC match): This feud needs a big payoff, or at least something masquerading as such if it will continue to drag on past TLC. As one of the centerpiece feuds of Raw, this would seem to be destined for a gimmick match of some sort. With the inclusion of various legal actions (divorce filings, restraining orders, arrests), it seems a briefcase with some sort of paperwork above the ring is a fair possibility as well.