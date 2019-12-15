2019 WWE TLC matches, card, start time, date, location, predictions, PPV rumors

The 2019 calendar year is coming to a close, and Sunday night, WWE will present its final big pay-per-view event of the decade as WWE TLC emanates live from the Target Center in Minneapolis. Though WrestleMania season is right around the corner, TLC does provide us some intriguing storylines and matches to watch play out on Sunday night as we get set to enter 2020 and, of course, WrestleMania season.

With TLC a mere hours away now, let's have a look at everything we can expect from the TLC PPV on Sunday night.

WWE TLC matches

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. The Miz in a non-title match: With Daniel Bryan taken out by "The Fiend," WWE pulled a surprise by having Wyatt -- the man, not "The Fiend" -- target Miz's family on SmackDown. This led to the making official of Miz vs. Wyatt at the pay-per-vies.

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair (Tables, Ladders, Chairs): Flair has struggled to deal with the green mist of Asuka in recent weeks and came up short in a handicap match with the champs. Lynch also took a beating in a handicap match against the champs; she won the match by DQ but was put through a table afterward. Now, the four women enter a high-stakes, high-risk match.

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Tables, Ladders, Chairs): Reigns and Corbin meet in a tables, ladders and chairs match after weeks of hit-or-miss segments on SmackDown, not limited to Corbin placing puppy noises over the logo of "The Big Dog" and covering Reigns in dog food in Corbin's attempt to "humiliate" him.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- New Day (c) vs. The Revival (Ladder match): Here we are again with another tag title match between these old rivals. The Revival punched their ticket to the title shot by defeating Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party and Ali & Shorty G in an elimination match on the Dec. 6 edition of SmackDown. On the Dec. 13 edition of the show, it was announced the teams would meet in a ladder match.

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley (Tables match): This feud needs a big payoff or at least something masquerading as such if it will continue to drag on past TLC. As one of the centerpiece feuds of Raw, this was bound to get a stipulation and a tables match is what WWE landed on following Rusev putting Lashley through a table during the signing of his and Lana's divorce papers.

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy: Murphy was one of very few men willing to pick a fight with Black, leading to a showdown between the two at TLC, which was announced on the Dec. 9 edition of WWE Raw.

WWE TLC predictions

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans: Evans made her intention to challenge for Bayley's title clear on SmackDown. While this feels like an unearned face turn for Evans, it seems to be the program for the pay-per-view.