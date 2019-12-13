2019 WWE TLC predictions, matches, card, start time, date, location, PPV preview

Tables, ladders and chairs have been the centerpiece of WWE's December pay-per-view for a decade, excluding 2017 when the event relocated to the month of October. On Sunday night, SmackDown and Raw superstars will go at it once again with a pair of TLC matches and a tables match thrown in for good measure. Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin make up one of the TLC matches, while the Kabuki Warriors will put their women's tag team titles on the line against Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair in the remaining gimmick bout.

Also on the TLC card, Rusev battles Bobby Lashley in a match where the first man to put the other through a table will be declared winner, Bray Wyatt -- as Bray Wyatt, not "The Fiend" -- takes on The Miz and much more. This is WWE's final pay-per-view of the year and sets wrestlers and fans alike on the track toward that glorious time of the year: the Road to WrestleMania.

TLC will begin at 7 p.m. ET with the show expected to last anywhere from 3.5-4 hours, not counting the kickoff show, which starts one hour prior to the main card at 6 p.m. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Sunday with live results, highlights and analysis.

For now, let's take a look at how our CBS Sports experts believe TLC will play out this weekend.

Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- and check out our WWE TLC audio preview below.

2019 WWE TLC predictions

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

Since the draft, it's clear that the Raw brand is loaded with superstars who have bright futures in the company, and these two in particular seem destined for some great things in their respective careers. There is a good possibility that this goes down as the match of the night from an in-ring standpoint when all is said and done with TLC, with Black coming away victorious and keeping his momentum moving forward. Fear not, though, because the insanely-talented Murphy will lose very little in regards to his momentum in a competitive loss. Pick: Aleister Black wins -- Jack Crosby (also Brian Campbell, Adam Silverstein and Brent Brookhouse)

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Viking Raiders vs. TBD (Open challenge)

Under the watchful eyes of Raw creative lead Paul Heyman, the Street Profits have enjoyed a unique introduction to the main roster which began while they were still competing in NXT. Last week's debut of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford's "Saturday Night Live" spoof of "Weekend Update" further illustrated Raw's commitment to these two as comedic leads. Now is the time to strap the rocket pack on them and elevate them into championship status. Their recent loss on Raw could serve as a smoke screen for the Profits to arrive as surprise challengers at TLC. Pick: The Street Profits win the titles -- Campbell

The "open challenge" here presents an interesting opportunity for WWE to throw a curve and give us a surprise tag team challenger. The only team I can think of that would fit that billing would be The Usos, which have been off TV for a bit and are waiting for a return. (Yes, The Hardy Boyz would also count, but it does not appear as if Jeff Hardy is anywhere near ready to come back.) If it is The Usos, I could definitely see a change happening. If it is not, I'm not sure why you would have the Raiders drop the titles to the Street Profits or a more mediocre team when the Profits, in particular, just got creamed on Monday night. Pick: The Viking Raiders retain the titles -- Silverstein (also Crosby and Brookhouse)

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

This match is little more than a rivalry that is being played as a "stay-busy" situation for New Day, who remain important in bringing reactions to SmackDown. The Revival are great, but it doesn't feel a clear enough direction exists for them to win the belts at TLC. Without Woods, being tag champs and making these kinds of title defenses while getting pops on Friday night remains the most intriguing thing to do with New Day. Pick: The New Day retain the titles -- Brookhouse {also Campbell, Silverstein and Crosby)

Women's Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair (TLC match)

If the world of pro wrestling were based in logic, the fact Lynch and Flair both came within inches of defeating the tag champs in handicap matches should indicate that, together, they will run away with this match. But that's not how storytelling works. Lynch and Flair as reluctant partners holding the gold is a staple of wrestling -- especially Attitude Era WWE. There are more interesting things to do with Lynch & Flair on top than entering into some sort of program after one "costs" the other the win here, and that should be enough motivation to move the belts here. Pick: Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair win the titles -- Brookhouse (also Campbell)

Asuka & Kairi Sane have been doing an insanely commendable job as the heel tag team champions, and their momentum should not be halted here whatsoever. Yes, as my colleague Mr. Brookhouse pointed out above, from a logical standpoint it would make all the sense in the world that a Lynch-Flair pairing should dispose of the champs rather quickly. Ultimately, however, the TLC stipulation added to this bout will give the heels an easy out to retain. Pick: The Kabuki Warriors retain the titles -- Crosby (also Silverstein)

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley (Tables match)

While the Rusev-Lashley feud is succeeding in getting Rusev over with the fans again and Lana vociferously booed, I think we are all in agreement that we want it to come to an end sooner than later. But here's the problem: Where does either go from here if/when it does end? The stipulation of a tables match makes it so that a superstar can lose without actually being "hurt" by the booking. You can fall off a ring apron, step through a table, etc. and take the loss without being pinned or submitted. As such, I think this was booked as a tables match (rather than a TLC match) on purpose to give Lashley a win -- without actually winning. Pick: Bobby Lashley wins -- Silverstein

To say that this entire storyline has been a rollercoaster, for better or worse, would be an understatement. It would make a ton of sense to give the heel Lashley the victory here if the goal is to further the love triangle storyline, but ultimately that may not be the best idea as you run the risk of fans completely jumping off the train if it goes too far off the rails. Once again, Rusev is massively over with the people despite the downs from the program that have accompanied the ups, so it's time to capitalize on that by just giving him the win here and beginning to move on to something else for the "Bulgarian Brute" heading into WrestleMania season. Pick: Rusev wins -- Crosby (also Campbell and Brookhouse)

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (TLC match)

I might have been on board with a cheap Corbin win aided by Dolph Ziggler before Corbin and Ziggler smothered Reigns with dog food while handcuffing him to the ring post. Reigns may get them back a bit for that on the SmackDown go-home show, but a win at TLC is the way you erase that level of humiliation. The handcuffs will come out again at TLC, of course, but Reigns will figure out a way around it to get the superhero win that is his specialty. It also doesn't make sense to weaken Reigns heading into the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season. Pick: King Corbin wins -- Brookhouse (also Campbell, Silverstein and Crosby)

Non-Title Match: Bray Wyatt (c) vs. The Miz

The fact that the WWE championship is not at stake in this one sticks out like a sore thumb. Could this be all part of Wyatt's storyline plan to use "The Fiend" to turn all of his opponents to the dark side and leave them forever changed? Enticing The Miz to fuel his anger could theoretically be part of that plan. Similar to Hell in a Cell, where Wyatt willingly took punishment in order to bring out the darkness in Rollins, this could be a setup for the same as The Miz gets the win and Wyatt gets what he wants without losing the title. Pick: The Miz wins -- Campbell (also Brookhouse)

The fact that Wyatt is wrestling as himself -- well, the "Mr. Rogers" version of himself -- to me raises the expectation that he is susceptible to a loss as he will not be the unstoppable "Fiend" persona in the match. There is also the added fact that this is a non-title match, ensuring that a loss could happen without the strap changing hands. If he was facing Daniel Bryan or Roman Reigns or someone of that ilk, I would probably predict a loss here. But he's facing The Miz, who appears primed as a stop-gap feud until Wyatt and Bryan continue their battle next month at the Royal Rumble. So while I think Wyatt comes close to losing, ultimately he should prevail. Plus, if Miz wins, all he would do is lose to the Fiend on an ensuing show. Pick: Bray Wyatt wins -- Silverstein (also Crosby)