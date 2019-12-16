2019 WWE TLC results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights

The 2019 WWE pay-per-view calendar closes out Sunday night with the TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs event emanating live from Target Center in Minneapolis. The card features two traditional TLC matches along with a tables match and a ladder match. There are currently no singles titles set to be defended on the card, though that could always change by the time the event arrives.

The Miz will look to gain a measure of revenge on universal champion Bray Wyatt in a non-title match after Wyatt has tormented his family in recent weeks. Also, Roman Reigns and King Corbin will battle in one TLC match, while The Kabuki Warriors defend the women's tag titles in the other as they take on Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair. The New Day defend their SmackDown tag titles against The Revival in a ladder match on the card, and Rusev battles Bobby Lashley in a tables match.

Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- and check out our WWE TLC preview audio below.

2019 WWE TLC matches

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. The Miz (Non-title match)

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Tables, Ladders, Chairs)

Women's Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair (Tables, Ladders, Chairs)

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Viking Raiders (c) vs. TBD (open challenge)

2019 WWE TLC live results, highlights

If you are unable to view the live coverage below or want to refresh the detailed results and grades updating at the bottom of this story, please click here.

2019 WWE TLC recap, grades

Humberto Carrillo def. Andrade via pinfall (Kickoff Show): After their stellar match on SmackDown, Andrade and Carrillo ran it back. Andrade swung momentum his direction midway through the match by pushing Carrillo off the top rope to the ringside floor before he could execute a dive. Carrillo took a methodical beating from Andrade, specifically targeting the knee, before he was able to turn things around by dumping Andrade from the ring to the outside. Andrade took a big kick from Carrillo, suffering a cut from the blow that covered the left side of his face in blood. Andrade fought back, hitting a double stomp from the top rope onto the chest of Carrillo as he hung just above the ring apron and from there the match picked up significantly in pace and intensity for the stretch run. Andrade nearly ran into an interfering Zelina Vega just as had happened to allow Carrillo to win their first meeting, but he stopped short. In the ensuing confusion, Carrillo hit a reverse huricanrana from the second rope and a massive moonsault to get the 1-2-3. Following the match, Andrade refused to speak with Vega and waived her off before walking to the back. Grade: A-

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The New Day (c) def. The Revival in a Ladder Match: This got off to a fast start.The ladders were introduced early by Dash Dawson and Scott Wilder, but it was Kofi Kingston who got the spotlight early, with an awesome dive out of the ring onto a ladder held by the Revival, taking out all three men. Big E took a nasty bump off the ladder, leading to a pair of ladder-assisted low blows from The Revival, who took full advantage of the lack of rules in the match. Kingston always shines in these moments, and tonight was no different as he continued to break out those "only Kofi could" moments through the match. Kingston also came up short at times, once getting caught with a Shatter Machine off the ladder that required Big E to make the save as Revival were climbing toward the title belts. As has become a requirement in WWE ladder matches, multiple ladders were slowly pieced together into a larger structure which eventually led to Big E taking a suplex on a ladder held between another and the middle rope. When the ladder didn't break, Wilder came off the top rope with a splash on Big E, breaking the ladder.

In the finish to the match, Kingston was hung horizontally on the ladder with his legs through the rungs. Just as Revival went to grab the titles, Big E came back and hit Wilder with a Big Ending from the ladder to the canvas, leaving Dawson by himself. Dawson made a play for the titles, but Kingston pulled himself up, hitting Dawson with the hanging titles before retrieving them for the successful title defense in a rock-solid tag team ladder match to kick off the PPV portion of the card. Grade: A-

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy: Live now.