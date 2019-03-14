2019 WWE WrestleMania 35 matches, card, date, rumors, news, location, predictions, start time

We're headed straight down the Road to WrestleMania with less than a month to go until the biggest show of the year in WWE. With the most exciting time in the industry ahead, let's look at the WrestleMania 35 card as it continues to be built on television over the ensuing weeks. The biggest show of the year is shaping up to be a special affair thus far with two huge title matches already set and plenty of others on the horizon.

The first part of this story includes those official matches, while the latter part is our projection of the rest of the card. CBS Sports will be onsite at the big show all week in early April, but for now, let's take a look at how WrestleMania 35 is shaping up in terms of the match card, news and rumors for the big show. It will all go down Sunday, April 7 inside of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as WWE takes over its traditional home of the New York area.

WWE WrestleMania 35 matches

Raw Women's Championship -- Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair: We felt the moment was on its way, and it was even more special than we imagined as Lynch won the second annual women's Royal Rumble. We also suspected that she would choose to challenge for the Raw women's championship, rekindling her feud with Rousey, and Lynch made that official with her announcement. The one-on-one match was briefly changed to "Rousey vs. Flair" after an angle on Raw involving Vince McMahon, but Rousey helped get Lynch back in the bout by helping her earn a disqualification win at Fastlane. We knew this would be a triple threat, and now it's officially official. Let's go!

Universal Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins: By virtue of his Royal Rumble victory in Phoenix, Rollins earned the right to choose which world championship he'd care to challenge for on the biggest stage. And while he did not do it verbally, Rollins hit Lesnar and took six F5s to close Raw on Monday, making it clear he will go after the universal title at WrestleMania as he aims to slay the beast. It may not be the actual main event of the show, but Rollins's crowning as the top star on Raw could be upon us.

Triple H vs. Batista (No Holds Barred): Beginning with Batista's return and subsequent attack on Ric Flair to ruin his mentor's 70th birthday celebration in which he followed up by calling out Triple H, the feature match years in the making is now set. Batista showed up on Raw and requested the match on television that he's clamored for publicly as of late, and Triple H not only obliged, but tied the no holds barred stipulation to it, as well.

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon: This feud really kicked off a Fastlane when McMahon brutally assaulted Miz in front of his hometown fans in Cleveland as well as his father after they lost out on regaining the tag team titles against The Usos. On the following SmackDown Live, McMahon explained his reasoning for turning on his partner, and he also announced right then and there that they'll be facing off at WrestleMania.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Buddy Murphy (c) vs. TBD: To determine a challenger for the dominant champion Murphy, a tournament is currently being held on the 205 Live brand. The finals have been set after the most recent edition of 205 Live, and it'll be Tony Nese taking on former champion Cedric Alexander for the right to head to WrestleMania and challenge for the title.

WWE WrestleMania 35 predictions

The following matches are projected based on current storylines and rumors but have not been officially announced at this time.

WWE Championship -- Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston: WWE stumbled onto something special in the story of Kingston vying to the world title he hasn't been able to claim in 12 years on the main roster. After the performance Kingston put on at Elimination Chamber in just coming up short against Bryan at the end coupled with the crowd reactions he was receiving, this is the right move to make for the WWE title match at the show of shows.

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton: Tensions are building between these two, and it is clear WWE has been developing this storyline for the last couple of months. There is every chance that this is an epic and memorable match between two industry veterans who have yet to go one-on-one in a bout that matters.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre: Reigns needed a top-tier opponent for WrestleMania, and McIntyre more than fits the bill. The two massive, athletic superstars are nearly mirror images of one another, and McIntyre has been biding his time for a major feud. That does not mean he will beat Reigns, but McIntyre deserves a spotlight and will likely be a perfect foil for Reigns on WWE's biggest show of the year.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Asuka (c) vs. Mandy Rose: Flair being Asuka's opponent was a distinct possibility for a second straight year. Instead, we are left without a true challenger for the title considering both Lynch and Flair will be involved with Rousey. It looks like WWE is planning to elevate Rose into that spot, and in doing so, make a new star.

Intercontinental Championship -- Finn Balor (c) vs. Bobby Lashley: We expected Balor to lose to Lashley, or win via disqualification, setting up this match at 'Mania. Instead, Balor has already won the title and Lashley should be looking for retribution. There are plenty of others on the Raw side who could also contend -- Elias, Drew McIntyre just to name two -- and WWE could also go with a multi-man match or ladder match.

United States Championship -- Samoa Joe (c) vs. John Cena: WWE has an opportunity to provide us with a legitimate dream match now that Samoa Joe has captured the U.S. title. With Cena still opponent-less for the big show, WWE could put him against any superstar it wants to give a major push. It could also strap the rocket to Joe and finally let these two square off.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) vs. The Hardy Boyz: With Matt Hardy making a surprise return to SmackDown alongside his brother -- and the duo immediately beating The Bar -- it appears obvious that they will challenge for the titles at 'Mania. The Usos have to get through Shane McMahon & The Miz first, but that should be expected.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Winning this hasn't meant all that much for the victor since it was introduced at WrestleMania 30 in 2014, so they could simply pulled it from the card any year now; it's merely a way to reward superstars with a spot on the card. We're going to pencil this in for now, though.

Women's Battle Royal: Introduced to WrestleMania last year, this 20-woman match was slated to honor the late Fabulous Moolah until pressure from sponsors forced the company to simply present it as a women's battle royal when Moolah's questionable past was brought up by fans on social media. It's unknown if it'll be kept around simply as a women's battle royal, potentially just honoring another female legend in place of Moolah, so much like the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, we'll tentatively keep it scheduled.