2019 WWE WrestleMania 35 matches, card, date, rumors, start time, lineup, predictions, location

The biggest show in professional wrestling is firmly on the horizon. We're now less than two weeks away from WrestleMania 35 as WWE is once again set to present to us a spectacle to remember for the ages. This is rumored to be developing into the most stacked lineup in the history of the annual event, so the anticipation is higher than ever as we get closer toward this year's edition of the show of shows.

Important championship matches are already set to take place on the card, as well as some grudge matches that carry along nothing but pride on the line with them. The first part of this story includes those official matches, while the latter part is our projection of the rest of the card. CBS Sports will be onsite at the big show all week in early April, but for now, let's take a look at how WrestleMania 35 is shaping up in terms of the match card, news and rumors for the big show. It will all go down Sunday, April 7 inside of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as WWE takes over its traditional home of the New York area.

WWE WrestleMania 35 matches

Raw Women's Championship -- Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair: We felt the moment was on its way, and it was even more special than we imagined as Lynch won the second annual women's Royal Rumble. We also suspected that she would choose to challenge for the Raw women's championship, rekindling her feud with Rousey, and Lynch made that official with her announcement. The one-on-one match was briefly changed to "Rousey vs. Flair" after an angle on Raw involving Vince McMahon, but Rousey helped get Lynch back in the bout by helping her earn a disqualification win at Fastlane. We knew this would be a triple threat, and now it's officially official. Not only that, but WWE has also gone out of its way to confirm this will serve as the final match on the card.

Universal Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins: By virtue of his Royal Rumble victory in Phoenix, Rollins earned the right to choose which world championship he'd care to challenge for on the biggest stage. And while he did not do it verbally, Rollins hit Lesnar and took six F5s to close Raw on Monday, making it clear he will go after the universal title at WrestleMania as he aims to slay the beast. It may not be the actual main event of the show, but Rollins's crowning as the top star on Raw could be upon us.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre: Reigns needed a top-tier opponent for WrestleMania, and McIntyre more than fits the bill. The two massive, athletic superstars are nearly mirror images of one another, and McIntyre has been biding his time for a major feud. That does not mean he will beat Reigns, but McIntyre deserves a spotlight and will likely be a perfect foil for Reigns on WWE's biggest show of the year. This technically has not been officially announced, but McIntyre already made the challenge.

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton: Tensions have been building between these two, and it is clear WWE has been developing this storyline for the last couple of months. There is every chance that this is an epic and memorable match between two industry veterans who have yet to go one-on-one in a bout that matters.

Triple H vs. Batista (No Holds Barred): Beginning with Batista's return and subsequent attack on Ric Flair to ruin his mentor's 70th birthday celebration in which he followed up by calling out Triple H, the feature match years in the making is now set. Batista showed up on Raw and requested the match on television that he's clamored for publicly as of late, and Triple H not only obliged, but tied the no holds barred stipulation to it, as well.

Intercontinental Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Finn Balor: Balor enjoyed a brief run with the intercontinental title before dropping it in somewhat stunning fashion back to Lashley on Raw. But he'll get his chance to become a two-time IC titleholder at WrestleMania after defeating the champion Lashley and teammate Jinder Mahal -- who was standing in for Lio Rush -- in a handicap match on Raw by pinning Mahal.

United States Championship -- Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio: On SmackDown Live, Mysterio himself announced that he will be facing Samoa Joe for the title on the grandest stage of 'em all. And not only that, but his son Dominic, who he reintroduced back to WWE television during the segment, will be sitting ringside. This could very well serve as the sleeper match of the night with these two competing against one another.

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon: This feud really kicked off a Fastlane when McMahon brutally assaulted Miz in front of his hometown fans in Cleveland as well as his father after they lost out on regaining the tag team titles against The Usos. On the following SmackDown Live, McMahon explained his reasoning for turning on his partner, and he also announced right then and there that they'll be facing off at WrestleMania.

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin: Angle announced that WrestleMania 35 will be the setting for the final match of his career, and the McMahon family afforded him the opportunity to choose the opponent who will receive the honor of standing in the opposite corner. Well, during the episode of Raw in Chicago, Angle announced that his opponent will be the man who took his place in the general manager role during his absence in Corbin. After the announcement, the internet outrage regarding Corbin being Angle's farewell opponent was acknowledged on commentary -- so you have to wonder if there's maybe something more in store here.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Tony Nese: With the culmination of the tournament on 205 Live, the cruiserweight title match is set. Nese defeated former champion Cedric Alexander in the final, earning the right to face off with his ... buddy ... Murphy. Not the most appealing cruiserweight title match on paper, but when Murphy is involved in a match, it absolutely has an opportunity to deliver.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: The annual men's battle royal will be making its return to the WrestleMania card for the sixth consecutive year. Though emerging victorious in this match hasn't really translated to much for the winner in its short history, there's always the chance that this year could be the exception. So far, one man has entered his name into the contest -- that man being none other than the "Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman.

WWE WrestleMania 35 predictions

The following matches are projected based on current storylines and rumors but have not been officially announced at this time.

WWE Championship -- Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston: WWE stumbled onto something special in the story of Kingston vying to the world title he hasn't been able to claim in 12 years on the main roster. After the performance Kingston put on at Elimination Chamber in just coming up short against Bryan at the end coupled with the crowd reactions he was receiving, this is the right move to make for the WWE title match at the show of shows.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Asuka (c) vs. Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville: Flair being Asuka's opponent was a distinct possibility for a second straight year. Instead, we are left without a true challenger for the title considering both Lynch and Flair will be involved with Rousey. It looks like WWE is planning to elevate Rose and Deville into that spot based on current storylines. One must wonder, however, whether it would be better off with Asuka vs. Rose.

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Sasha Banks & Bayley (c) vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka vs. The IIconics: Given some recent events on Monday nights of late, it's looking as if the first WrestleMania defense of the women's tag team titles will be Raw-heavy with the IIconics -- who do own a victory over the champs on SmackDown Live -- representing the blue brand.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev vs. The Bar: With Matt Hardy making a surprise return to SmackDown alongside his brother -- and the duo immediately beating The Bar -- it appeared obvious that they will challenge for the titles at 'Mania. However, WWE has heavily involved the four heels listed above and had the teams clash previously. Don't be surprised if this is a Fatal 4-Way.