AEW returns to pay-per-view with the 2020 edition of All Out this Labor Day weekend. One year ago, the event -- which helped set the tone for the promotion's cable television debut on TNT one month later -- featured a match to crown the inaugural AEW champion, with Chris Jericho scoring a victory over "Hangman" Adam Page. In the time since, Jericho has lost that title to Jon Moxley, who will now put his title on the line against rising superstar MJF. What's more, Moxley will have to defend the belt without being able to utilize his Paradigm Shift DDT finishing move, which has been banned for the match.

Jericho, meanwhile, will face fan-favorite Orange Cassidy in a Mimosa Mayhem match, which can be won via pinfall, submission or by throwing your opponent into a tank of mimosa. That match comes after Jericho defeated Cassidy at Fyter Fest and Cassidy gaining a measure of revenge with a recent win on Dynamite.

While originally scheduled to be held at Sears Center in the Chicago suburbs, the action goes down from Daily's Place in Jacksonville due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. with a limited number of fans in attendance. The pay-per-view starts at 8 p.m. ET and you can stream the event on B/R Live ($49.99) or through traditional PPV ($59.99). You can have a look at the full match card for AEW All Out 2020 below.

2020 AEW All Out card